What’s happening at TIFF today: September 4 highlights

The Toronto International Film Festival has officially kicked off its 50th anniversary edition, and the city is buzzing with premieres, paparazzi, and packed theatres. Running September 4–14, this year’s TIFF features 292 films from across the globe, mixing marquee Hollywood titles with international gems and boundary-pushing indie debuts.

Opening Night Buzz

The festival is opening on a very Canadian note: John Candy: I Like Me, a documentary on one of the country’s most beloved comedians. Directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds—who’s in town for the premiere—the film dives into Candy’s life, career, and legacy with never-before-seen footage and personal reflections. Reynolds, who has long admired Candy, called the project “a labour of love.”

For Toronto audiences, the premiere carries an extra spark as Candy is a hometown hero who grew up in the local comedy scene at SCTV before becoming one of the great comic actors of the 90s. Having Reynolds, one of Canada’s current biggest stars, shepherd the film only makes the night feel more like a national celebration.

Also Tonight

Shailene Woodley is in town for the North American premiere of Motor City (2025), directed by Potsy Ponciroli. Billed as a stylized revenge drama set in 1970s Detroit, the film features the very buzzy star Woodley alongside Alan Ritchson and Ben Foster with a propulsive score curated by Jack White.

Films Generating Early Buzz

Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery has Daniel Craig returning as Benoit Blanc, and the whodunit hype is strong.

Sydney Sweeney transforms into real-life boxer Christy Martin in Christy, performing her own training and fight sequences.

Angelina Jolie’s Couture and Keanu Reeves in Good Fortune round out the early headliners making noise at TIFF.

Midnight Madness

One of TIFF’s most popular film series, Midnight Madness, also kicks off tonight with the Canadian premiere of Matt Johnston’s Nirvana the Band the Show the Movie. Set in Toronto and riffing on the duo’s long-running obsession with booking a gig at The Rivoli, the film blends time travel, satire, and friendship in true offbeat style.

Other TIFF fun

Also tonight, the festival is serving up a family classic at Cinema Park at David Pecaut Square. A free outdoor screening of Goonies at 10 p.m.

Food & Parties

Festival season isn’t just about the films—it’s about the city coming alive. Today, in TIFF tastes, Burger joint RUDY marked TIFF’s 50th anniversary and the John Candy documentary with a delicious tribute: the Canadian Bacon Burger, inspired by Candy’s cult-classic film Canadian Bacon. On opening day, the first 50 fans in line at RUDY’s Duncan Street location score a burger for free. Topped with crispy golden peameal bacon, it’s only available until Sept. 7.