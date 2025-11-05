What time the full moon supermoon rises over Toronto this week

This year’s been filled with celestial activity, and on Tuesday night, Torontonians will have a chance to see one of 2025’s most eye-catching otherworldly milestones (and you won’t need a telescope to enjoy it). A full moon supermoon will appear larger and brighter than a typical full moon as it peaks above the skyline!

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, at its nearest point, November’s Full Beaver Moon (its traditional name) will come within about 356,980 kilometres of Earth, making it one of only three supermoons of 2025 and the closest full moon of the year

In Toronto, the supermoon will reach its full phase at 8:19 am on Wed, Nov 5, but the best time to see it will actually be tonight. The moon will rise in the east at around 5 pm on Tue, Nov 4, just as the sun is setting, creating a striking “supermoon illusion,” where it looks unusually large and golden near the horizon! It’ll stay bright all night and set at around sunrise tomorrow morning, then rise again on Wednesday evening (still appearing full). Still, for sky watchers in Toronto and Southern Ontario, Tuesday evening is your best bet for catching the most dramatic view of November’s supermoon.

According to TimeandDate.com, you don’t need special equipment to view the supermoon. Just find a secluded, yet safe viewing spot outside (preferably away from the city lights). A few good options include Tommy Thompson Park (Leslie Street spit), Ward’s Island and Gibraltar Beach and the Scarborough Bluffs.

If you miss the supermoon this week, there are other stargazing events to look out for! The night of Dec 13-14, 2025, between 6 pm and 8 am, the Geminids hit the sky. This is considered one of the year’s most spectacular showers, as you can expect up to 120 meteors per hour during! Days later, the Ursids will peak (on Dec 21-22, from about 5 pm-8 am), typically topping at around 10 meteors per hour. Click here for more must-see stargazing events in Toronto to end the year.