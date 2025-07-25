Wedding Bells on the Midway: CNE Launches Ontario-Wide Contest for a Fairground Wedding

The Canadian National Exhibition is offering one lucky Ontario couple the chance to tie the knot—or renew their vows—on the CNE Midway this summer.

The “Marriage on the Midway” contest, which is launching today, invites couples with a personal connection to the CNE to submit their love stories online. The winning pair will receive an all-expense paid wedding celebration at the fair on Aug. 23.

“Every year we meet and hear from visitors who tell us that they had their first date at the CNE or met their partners while working their summer job; and we even know of a few vendors, some who have been married for more than 50 years, who first met and fell in love at the CNE,” said Jane Matthews, CNE Marketing Director. “We’ve had wedding proposals at the CNE, so this year we thought, why not a wedding ceremony?!”

The ceremony will take place beneath the SuperWheel and include an official photographer, a wedding cake from the CNE’s new cake decorating competition, and admission for up to 20 guests. The prize also includes unlimited ride access for the wedding party, $500 in food vouchers, and reserved seats at the CNE Bandshell for the 98 Degrees concert—featuring their hit ballad “I Do (Cherish You).”

The CNE is looking for stories that show how the fair has been part of a couple’s journey—whether it’s a first date, first job, or lasting tradition. Submissions are now open through the official CNE website.