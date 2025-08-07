Toronto’s waterfront is getting an exciting new festival and it’s happening this fall.

The inaugural Water/Fall Festival will span two weekends—Sept. 27-28 and Oct. 4-5—and is free for all to attend.

Taking advantage of the city’s stunning waterfront locations, the festival will feature a range of activities at popular spots including Toronto Music Garden, Harbourfront Centre, HTO Park, and Spadina Pier. With a wide array of programming, the Water/Fall Festival promises to offer something for everyone, from art installations and live entertainment to local food and drink markets and boat tours.

The event’s opening weekend features A Lake Story, a public art performance by acclaimed artist Melissa McGill. The performance will feature more than 100 colourful canoes paddling in a choreographed procession across Lake Ontario, providing a spectacular and immersive visual experience. The performance will unfold over Sept. 27 and 28, creating a whirlwind of art, nature, and community along the city’s waterfront.

“Locals and visitors are all invited to experience Toronto’s waterfront in a new way this Fall — with a trail of markets, events and art exhibits across a two-kilometre stretch of Queens Quay,” said Tim Kocur, executive director of the Waterfront BIA. “Framed by the colour of changing leaves and crisp autumn air, the Water/Fall Festival will be a way to rediscover the energy of the waterfront through food, arts and culture experiences and live entertainment.”

More details on additional programming and events will be announced in early September.