Photo: Harbourfront Centre
Toronto’s waterfront is getting an exciting new festival and it’s happening this fall.

The inaugural Water/Fall Festival will span two weekends—Sept. 27-28 and Oct. 4-5—and is free for all to attend.

Taking advantage of the city’s stunning waterfront locations, the festival will feature a range of activities at popular spots including Toronto Music Garden, Harbourfront Centre, HTO Park, and Spadina Pier. With a wide array of programming, the Water/Fall Festival promises to offer something for everyone, from art installations and live entertainment to local food and drink markets and boat tours.

The event’s opening weekend features A Lake Story, a public art performance by acclaimed artist Melissa McGill. The performance will feature more than 100 colourful canoes paddling in a choreographed procession across Lake Ontario, providing a spectacular and immersive visual experience. The performance will unfold over Sept. 27 and 28, creating a whirlwind of art, nature, and community along the city’s waterfront.

Toronto Waterfront (photo credit Harbourfront Centre)
Toronto Waterfront (photo credit Harbourfront Centre)

“Locals and visitors are all invited to experience Toronto’s waterfront in a new way this Fall — with a trail of markets, events and art exhibits across a two-kilometre stretch of Queens Quay,” said Tim Kocur, executive director of the Waterfront BIA. “Framed by the colour of changing leaves and crisp autumn air, the Water/Fall Festival will be a way to rediscover the energy of the waterfront through food, arts and culture experiences and live entertainment.”

More details on additional programming and events will be announced in early September.

