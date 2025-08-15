Ward’s Island is getting a cool new folk festival with two days of music and dance this month

Toronto is celebrating the end of August with an all-out folk celebration on the Toronto Islands! The Toronto Folk Festival will take over Ward’s Island on Saturday Aug. 23 and Sunday Aug. 24, transforming the Wards Island Association (WIA) Pavilion (20 Withrow St) into a hub for music, dance, and community connection. Of course, the location makes this year’s event even more special. The Pavilion opened late last month, just over a year after the original WIA clubhouse and café were destroyed by fire.

Organizers describe the festival as a “grassroots, artist-led, community-registered not-for-profit event”, so it’ll showcase the city’s indie folk scene while bringing people together in a family-friendly setting (all ages are welcome!)

Festival-goers can expect two days of live performances from homegrown talent, including award-winning singer-songwriter Quique Escamilla, singer-songwriter Just Prince, “outlaw” country band Nicolette & The Nobodies, rock musician Dale Morningstar, traditional Argentine folk group El Ceibo Folklore, and tons more acts.

And it’s not just about the music. There’ll be cultural performances from groups like the Mexican Legacy Dancers, lawn games and tons of food and drink vendors. The event will run rain or shine, from 10:30 am to 9 pm, with music starting at 11:30 am (so, more than enough time to schmooze and meet new people).

Getting to the Island is part of the fun. Catch the Ward’s Island Ferry from the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal (click here for the summer schedule) or simply hop on a water taxi.

Tickets start at $38.61 and are available through Eventbrite.

