Two of Toronto’s best music venues in jeopardy as historic Queen West building hits market

A landmark building in Toronto’s west end, home to two incredible live music spaces, is up for sale with a nearly $20-million asking price.

The Great Hall, located at 1087 Queen St. W. at the corner of Queen Street West and Dovercourt Road, is listed for $19,999,000. The historic property has been a fixture in the neighbourhood for more than 135 years.

Originally opened in 1890, the red-brick building was designed by Canadian architectural firm Gordon & Helliwell as a home for the Toronto West End YMCA. The High Victorian-style structure quickly became a community hub and has since evolved into one of the city’s best-known event venues.

It was here that Tom Longboat, an iconic running legend, trained for the Boston Marathon on a track that exists today, rimming the outside of Longboat Hall, one of two music venues inside the building.

The other is The Great Hall, long considered one of the best places to see a concert in Toronto.

The Great Hall includes roughly 20,000 square feet of space spread across several floors. The venue regularly hosts concerts, weddings, corporate events, film shoots and television productions. Its four event spaces can accommodate gatherings ranging from small private functions to crowds of more than 1,000 people.

The property underwent major renovations in 2016, including upgrades such as a new HVAC system, accessibility elevator, high-speed internet and modern sound and lighting systems.

In addition to the event venue, the building is also home to Gloria American Bistro Bar and several office tenants on its upper floor.

According to the real estate listing, property taxes for the building were approximately $35,588 last year.

The building is a designated heritage property with the city of Toronto.

The listing marks a major moment for one of Queen West’s most recognizable historic properties, which has long been a cultural and entertainment destination in Toronto’s west end.