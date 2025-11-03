Toronto’s wild demon-forward alternative Christmas party is returning for its 13th year

Toronto, get ready to embrace the darker side of the holidays.

A few days after Halloween is the perfect time to announcing the return of the legendary Krampus Ball on Dec. 6 at the Opera House for its thirteenth year.

Known as Toronto’s Alternative Christmas Costume Party, the Krampus Ball celebrates a yuletide that’s anything but ordinary, offering a dazzling and decidedly daring spectacle of costumes, music, aerial works, and avant-garde burlesque performances.

For those who thrive on creativity and chaos, the Krampus Ball is a dream come true. It’s a highly anticipated annual gathering of frightful yet beautiful costumes and makeup, where artistic expression with a side of exhibitionism takes centre stage. Attendees are encouraged to dress up—whether it’s in demon-wear as an homage to the namesake yuletide demon himself Krampus, or as any festive being from nutcrackers to sugarplum fairies.

“Many may fear Krampus and the demon theme of our event, but truth be told, this is the warmest, most caring collection of naughty demons you will ever find. Everyone is invited to dress up and cavort with new and old friends,” said Krampus Ball Producer Zirco Fisher. “This inclusive event allows party goers to escape the day to day pressures of the holiday season, and stresses of the news, while immersing themselves into a night of otherworldly wonder and amazement.”

And wonder is exactly what attendees will find. The night will feature a broad musical landscape, from alternative rock and black metal to eerie theremin serenades, as well as break beats, deep bass, and drum ‘n’ bass. Squid Lid headlines the event, supported by a lineup of Toronto talent including Gremlinz, Jonah K, Ark Theos, Vedmah, Thea Faulds, Zel Tyrant, Darling Darling, Sam Astaroth, plus a host of interactive performances and installations scattered throughout the venue.

Krampus, the demon at the heart of the celebration, traditionally punishes naughty children—but at the Krampus Ball, he’s a friendly party demon here to be celebrated, bringing the fires of his spirit to inspire warmth, wonder, and magic during the winter season. The event is designed as an alternative expression of holiday spirit, inviting all who attend to explore a world beyond the usual tinsel and carols. For full lineup details, past year videos, and more, visit krampusball.ca.

So dust off your wings, polish your horns, and prepare for a night where naughty is nice, and the holiday season gets a dark and dirty twist.