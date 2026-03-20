Toronto’s Toby Fournier Back in March Madness Spotlight with Duke

The Duke Blue Devils are once again a team to watch in NCAA March Madness—and in Toronto, all eyes remain firmly on Toby Fournier. The team kicks off its NCAA championship run on March 20 versus Charleston Cougars.

One year after bursting onto the national stage as an ACC Rookie of the Year, Fournier returns to the tournament no longer a surprise—but a central piece of Duke’s championship ambitions.

Now more experienced and playing a larger role, the 6-foot-2 forward has evolved from an electric freshman off the bench into one of the Blue Devils’ most reliable two-way threats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Fournier⛹️‍♀️🏀 (@toby.fournier)

Fournier was also named an All-American earlier this week for the first time.

Duke is seeded third in the Regional 2 Sacramento bracket with UCLA the top seed followed by LSU. Duke finished the season ranked eighth in NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball.

From Phenom to Focal Point

Fournier has been on the radar for years—dating back to her viral dunking videos as a teenager at Crestwood Prep in Toronto. But in 2026, she’s no longer just a highlight-reel curiosity. She’s a proven performer on one of the biggest stages in college basketball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Fournier⛹️‍♀️🏀 (@toby.fournier)

After averaging solid numbers in her freshman campaign, Fournier has taken a clear step forward this season, increasing both her minutes and production while becoming a more consistent presence in Duke’s rotation. Her athleticism remains elite, but it’s her improved decision-making, defensive versatility, and ability to take over stretches of games that have elevated her impact.

Peaking at the Right Time

Heading into March Madness, Fournier is once again trending upward.

She’s delivered several standout performances down the stretch on the way to Duke once again winning the ACC championship.

Duke head coach Kara Lawson has continued to lean on Fournier in high-pressure situations, a sign of growing trust in the Toronto native’s all-around game.

A Tough Road Ahead

As always, March Madness offers no easy path.

Duke enters the tournament as a contender, but a deep run will likely require navigating a bracket filled with powerhouse programs, including familiar heavyweights such as the University of Connecticut, at the top of most people’s list to win the tournament as well as South Carolina and other threats.

Canada’s Rising Star

Beyond the NCAA spotlight, Fournier remains one of Canada’s brightest young basketball talents. Her international résumé continues to grow following her bronze medal performance at the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup, and she’s widely viewed as a cornerstone of the senior national team of the future. Maybe she’ll even be drafted by the new Toronto Tempo WNBA team so we can see her play for her hometown team.

For Toronto fans, that makes March Madness even more compelling.

Because while Duke may be chasing a title, there’s a sense that Fournier is still just getting started—and that the biggest moments of her career are still ahead.