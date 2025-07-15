Toronto’s prettiest day disco party is returning to Fort York very soon

This summer, Toronto’s most stylish day celebration returns as Rosé Disco transforms Fort York into a lush, open-air rosé wine festival and disco dance party! The event takes place on Sat, Aug 16 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm., so wine lovers can sip and savour more than 30 local and international rosé wines well into the early evening hours, from crisp Provençal vintages to bold Ontario blends!

Pair your glass with delicious eats from some of Toronto’s top food pop-ups, like Taco Minino, Fat Rabbit, Tasty Moments, Prince St. Pizza , as well as artisanal charcuterie and dessert vendors (rest assured that every glass will find its perfect bite!)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosé Disco (@therosedisco)

The festival offers much more than just food and booze, there’ll be tons of dancing. An all-day DJ lineup will entertain until the sun sets, creating the ultimate soundtrack for dancing under the open sky! Look out for performances by Felix Cartal and Phantoms, Never Dull, Nikolina, Levi, Flavor Dave and more.

Festivalgoers can also enjoy immersive photo ops, garden games, and Insta-worthy installations. If you’re looking for the perfect fit, think summer-chic — guests must don their most stylish pink-and-white outfits!

Pre-sale tickets are available now at rosedisco.com/toronto. Previous events sold out fast, so early purchase is highly recommended. General admission tickets include admission and a souvenir tasting cup. General admission plus tickets include exclusive access to wine tastings for the GA+ hour, first access to secure lawn/stage space and a swanky, exclusive GA+ bathroom!

Tickets: $30 (pre-sale general admission) | $50 (regular general admission) | $50 (pre-sale general admission plus) | $70 (regular general admission plus). These prices don’t include fees and taxes.

Drinks will range in price from $6.50-$13, plus tax.

Where: Fort York, 250 Fort York Blvd

When: Sat, Aug 16, 2025 | 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm (general admission) | 1:00 pm early entry (general admission plus)

Age: 19+ (rain or shine)