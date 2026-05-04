Toronto’s most stylish motorcycle ride is back this May for men’s health

Toronto’s spring events calendar is full of activities, but nothing beats gawking at hundreds of dapperly dressed motorcyclists in suits and tuxes, revving their bikes throughout the streets of Toronto (and all for a good cause).

On Sunday, May 17, beginning at 8 a.m. in the Distillery District, the city will once again host The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR), which brings together riders on classic and vintage-style motorcycles to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health (exact route details are shared on the DGR website when you register).

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The event is part charity ride, part style statement! It was founded in Sydney by Mark Hawwa in 2012 after he was inspired by an image of Mad Men’s Don Draper on a classic motorcycle in a suit. And, yes, it totally challenges stereotypes around bikers, but the idea was to create a themed ride that would connect niche motorcycle communities across the globe and raise money for a cause with real stakes.

Movember has been the event’s official charity partner since 2016, and DGR says the money raised helps fund prostate cancer initiatives as well as men’s mental health and suicide-prevention work.

To date, DGR has raised more than CAD $68 million globally for men’s health, and Canada is playing a major role in this year’s event: as of publication, 33 Canadian rides had collectively raised more than $250,000, while Toronto’s ride page showed about $50,000 raised so far.

This year marks the ride’s 15th edition, and it’ll take place in more than 1,100 cities worldwide. And despite the name, the event isn’t just for men. DGR is open to distinguished riders of all genders, and if you don’t ride, there are still other ways to take part, like sponsoring a rider or donating directly.

To register, donate or for more info, visit gentlemansride.com or follow @distinguished_riders_toronto.