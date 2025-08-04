Toronto’s massive waterfront night market is happening this weekend

Get ready for a three-day gastronomic journey at Toronto’s Waterfront Night Market, set to take place this weekend.

A celebration of the Qixi Double Seven Festival, recognized as the Chinese Valentine’s Day, the event will feature an array of Pan-Asian cuisine and craft beer, exclusively curated for this ticketed event catering to those 19 and older.

Stepping into its 16th year, this weekend-long night market serves as the quintessential platform to showcase the entire spectrum of Asian cuisine and spotlight Chinese art and cultural exhibitions. From August 8 to 10, the historic Stanley Barracks at Hotel X Toronto – Exhibition Place will come alive, transforming into a haven for food lovers.

The event doesn’t stop at culinary delights — it’s a must for music enthusiasts too. As the sun sets, the enchanting illuminasian Floating Lantern & Music Festival will captivate all as attendees release their very own LED Floating Lanterns atop WNM’s specially crafted Qixi Unity Bridge and Water Ponds.

The weekend’s festivities extend to a Wine & Wok segment, featuring the offerings of local wineries, as well as a Soju Bar. Both of these can be enjoyed as guests wander through the captivating Kre8ions Artisan Park.

As for entertainment, brace yourself for mesmerizing nightly dragon and lion dance performances that encapsulate the event’s spirit. Additionally, you’re in for a treat with Canada’s sole all-Asian Canadian DJ and dance crew.

Drawing from previous years, you can anticipate a delightful array of street treats like succulent grilled octopus, savoury okonomiyaki, crispy fried tofu, and delicious Chinese buns.

With last year’s event boasting over 100 food vendors, it’s a must to arrive with a hearty appetite!

Friday and Saturday are strictly 19+ events—no exceptions. Sunday is open to all ages, making it the perfect day for families. Kids 12 and under get in free, but they must be accompanied by an adult with a valid ticket.

Tickets start at $22.95 — which includes a floating lantern and access to all attractions — and can be purchased here.