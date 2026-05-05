Toronto’s longest-running fashion week returns this month with its biggest season yet

Toronto’s fashion scene is stepping into the spotlight this month as Fashion Art Toronto (FAT) returns with its Spring/Summer 2026 programming! The city-wide takeover runs from May 23 to 31, and signals a new chapter for Canada’s longest-running independent fashion week, with more than 50 designers, immersive installations, and a mix of runway and offsite programming under the theme “Toronto, Show Yourself.”

The week blends fashion with art, retail and performance, giving a glimpse at what fashion in Canada looks like today and where it’s headed next, with a strong emphasis on diversity, experimentation and community.

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Here’s a closer look at what to expect during fashion week:

Fashion week opening party

The festivities kick off May 23 with an invite-only opening party presented by Maison Perrier, staged inside a private Toronto mansion! If you happen to snag an invite, expect a high-fashion spectacle with Met Gala-style arrivals, green carpet moments, live performances, and a spotlight on Montreal-based designer LAKUACHIMOTO.

On the runway: Canadian talent takes centre stage

More than 42 Canadian designers will showcase their work at T3 Bayside (251 Queens Quay E) this season, bringing a powerful mix of contemporary fashion, couture and experimental design. This season places a strong emphasis on youth culture and streetwear, spotlighting brands like SCYSSOR, GRIMEY INC. and Liam Horbay.

Indigenous designers will also have a major presence this year, including Stacey Mitchell Designs, ReeCreeations and Yana Manta, so look out for collections rooted in cultural identity and storytelling.

The global conversation also expands this season, with a curated showcase from Doha-based platform M7 Qatar, bringing international perspectives to the runway through contemporary silhouettes and culturally rooted storytelling.

Offsite programming across Toronto

FAT’s offsite programming will also bring fashion directly into the city:

Downtown retail takeover (May 25): The former Hudson’s Bay/Saks Fifth Avenue flagship will be transformed into THE (SHOW) ROOM, a large-scale marketplace boasting more than 100 Canadian brands. It’s free to the public during the day (10 am-10 pm), with an activation that reimagines the future of retail through immersive brand storytelling, installations, and direct-to-consumer experiences. The evening continues with runway presentations by Charles Lu and L’Uomo Strano.

Distillery District (May 26): A series of outdoor runway shows will highlight Indigenous designers like Ayimach Horizons and Wabanoonkwe, alongside emerging French-Canadian talent.

Danforth Basketball Court (May 27): This will probably be one of the season’s most unconventional shows. AB.0 presents HER, a high-energy runway staged inside a basketball court within a church! Expect a live DJ spinning vintage hip hop, with real athletes modelling instead of traditional models.

Closing events (May 31): The week wraps with designer Siyawareva at One King West and programming at the Textile Museum of Canada exploring sustainability and textile futures.

Immersive experiences

And there are experiences off the runway to look out for, too! Explore the 30,000-square-foot Fashion Playground, a high-energy hub featuring installations, retail pop-ups, and interactive activations. Highlights include:

Dreamspace Daedalus: an interactive projection environment that responds to movement.

HerPlace: a tangible crochet installation exploring womanhood and connection.

HYPE ROOM: a high-energy photo experience where guests step into a studio environment and are “hyped up” by members of the FAT community before their photo is captured!

Fashion Art Toronto’s SS26 programming runs from May 23 to 31, 2026. Follow @fashionarttoronto for more info.