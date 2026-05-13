Toronto’s latest record shop lets you sip coffee by day and catch live music by night

Toronto has a new all-day vinyl hangout for both latte lovers and record collectors. Osler Records opened in late April inside a former aluminum factory in the Junction Triangle, with a concept that’s just perfect for a full day of playing hooky: coffee in the morning and drinks and music after dark, with a ton of vinyl in the mix.

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According to Toronto Life, the initiative was launched by ex-Sony Music Canada executive Joe Ferrari, restaurateur Ian McGrenaghan and artist-turned-manager Roland Broere, which helps explain why Osler is more than just a music-themed hangout! The space also doubles as a record label, and its first release is a limited 7-inch vinyl from Toronto band 9Million, featuring “The Trick” on Side A and the vinyl-only exclusive “Just 4 Fun” on Side B (limited to 200 copies and available in-store as well as on 9Million’s tour with Ethel Cain).

Live programming is also beginning to take shape, with a May 21 event featuring a live set by Lee Paradise (you’ll recognize him as one-half of the Phèdre duo), followed by DJ sets from Toronto-based DJs Myst Milano and OGQT.

Osler Records is located at 2a Osler St, at Dupont. It’s open from Wednesday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. until late.

And after you’ve had your fill of drinks and record browsing, Tino’s (2984 Dundas St. West) is just a short walk away. The Junction-based spot specializes in loaded international hot dogs and homemade buns, making it the perfect post-Osler stop before heading home.