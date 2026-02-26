Toronto’s Kamilla Karthigesu survives epic first episode of ‘Survivor 50’

Okay, it’s not an Olympic hockey gold medal, but what if a Canadian wins Survivor 50? There are two competitors on the special Survivor 50 season premiering last night from Canada, and both survived the epic opener.

Toronto’s Kamilla Karthigesu is a veteran of the show having first appeared on Survivor 48. Kamilla has a reputation for her strategic gameplay, puzzle skills, and ability to form key alliances while staying under the radar.

On Survivor 48, she formed a secret alliance with Kyle Fraser orchestrating blindsides and navigating the game under the radar until the final four when she lost the fire-making challenge to Eva Erickson.

According to Survivor Wiki, the 33-year-old Karthigesu is also a former semi-professional Valorant e-sports player.

The other Canadian player on board for the special 50th anniversary season is Winnipeg’s Genevieve Mushaluk.

In the first episode, Karthigesu appeared to make some solid alliances with her tribe moving forward. Mushaluk did also, aligning with show legend Colby Donaldson and others, but a key member Kyle Fraser had to be evacuated after an injury.

According to odds makers, Aubry Bracco has the best chance to win this season, with Genevieve in eight place amongst the 24 players and Kamilla with almost zero chance.

Survivor airs on Global-TV on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.