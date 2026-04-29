Toronto’s iconic record shop Sonic Boom celebrating 25 years with blowout concert

One of Toronto’s most beloved and enduring record stores is getting ready to celebrate a major milestone.

After 25 years at the centre of the city’s music scene, Sonic Boom Music is marking its silver anniversary by throwing a concert of its own—fitting for a shop that has long blurred the line between retail space and cultural institution.

Set for May 9 at St. Anne’s Parish Hall, the celebration will feature two floors of programming and a lineup that includes The Sadies, Kiwi Jr., Badge Époque Ensemble and several other acts. The concert is co-presented with Wavelength Music.

For Toronto, Sonic Boom is more than just a record store—it’s considered one of the best and most popular places in the city to discover music. And, it has become Canada’s largest independent record shop.

Founder Jeff Barber says that sense of energy and unpredictability has been there from the start.

“Almost 20 years ago, we had a punk band from the Middle East, The Monotonix, play at the store,” Barber recalls. “They kept playing as they — along with the crowd — spilled out into the street, stopping traffic and climbing onto the hoods of cars. It was ‘thriving on chaos’, and in some ways, that’s what we’ve been doing for the last quarter century.”

Moments like that have become part of the store’s lore. Over the years, Sonic Boom has hosted in-store performances and appearances from a wide range of artists, from cult favourites to major names, including Dinosaur Jr., METZ, Sloan and Orville Peck.

From its early days in the Annex to its current high-profile location on Spadina Avenue, Sonic Boom has grown alongside the city, and their customer base has gone international.

“At our current location, we welcome visitors from across Canada and around the world, especially with so many sports and concert venues just steps away,” Barber says. “It’s become a gathering place for music lovers.”

That role feels especially significant in an era dominated by streaming services such as Spotify. While digital platforms have changed how people consume music, Sonic Boom has doubled down on that beloved tactile, in-person experience—offering rows of new and used vinyl, CDs and cassettes, along with turntables, merchandise and a steady flow of new arrivals that keep collectors coming back.

Barber describes it as a “thrill-of-the-hunt” atmosphere—something algorithms can’t replicate.

Just as important are the human connections formed in the space. From spontaneous in-store sets to autograph signings, the shop has built a reputation for creating intimate moments between artists and fans.

“These events create opportunities for artistes and fans to connect in a way that’s entirely unique to a space like ours,” Barber says. “That connection is paramount to our identity.”

Now, as Sonic Boom reaches the 25-year mark, the anniversary offers both a celebration and a moment of reflection for a business that has outlasted industry upheaval and changing trends.

“It may be an overused term, but this anniversary carries a real sense of gratitude,” Barber says. “I never could have imagined where we’d be today, so I can’t claim to know what tomorrow holds — but I’m excited for whatever comes next.”

For Toronto’s music community, the feeling is mutual.