Toronto’s FIFA Fan Festival might be free after all… might

Toronto’s official FIFA Fan Festival was sold to Torontonians as an open, citywide celebration of the 2026 World Cup, showcasing the city’s cultural vibrancy through art, music and food (all without having to pay a dime).

Now, after city staff floated the idea of a new ticketed model, Toronto’s executive committee has pushed staff to go back and figure out a version that keeps general entry free.

The controversy can be traced back to a staff report from earlier this week, where council was asked to approve an additional $9 million agreement tied to the Fan Festival. The report says the added spending would support enhanced visitor experience measures, safety and security upgrades, a FIFA-led activation and the administration of a ticketing process. If approved, the total cost of Fan Festival site production and programming would rise from about $16 million to about $25 million, though staff say it would still result in no net change to Toronto’s overall $380 million World Cup hosting budget.

The problem is that, to cover most of the increase, the report proposed turning the festival into a ticketed event, with general admission costing $10 and VIP tickets priced at $100, $150 and $300. Staff projected about $6.2 million in ticket revenue, with the remaining gap covered by up to $900,000 from FIFA and $1.9 million reallocated within the existing World Cup budget.

And, not surprisingly, the proposal landed badly for many.

On Wednesday, Mayor Olivia Chow introduced an amendment calling for the creation of a free general admission ticket category alongside paid options, saying she wanted “no barriers” to participation.

“The FIFA World Cup is an important time for Torontonians to come together. The FIFA FanFest provides an opportunity for everyone across the city to celebrate soccer,” Mayor Olivia Chow wrote in a recent Instagram post. “There has always been a free Community Access program for FanFest. I’m going to expand it to create more free tickets, so we can all participate in the fun!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayor Olivia Chow 🇨🇦 (@mayoroliviachow)

Staff still have to work out what a free-access model would look like, but in the meantime, people have thoughts.

“I can understand the desire to want to recoup policing costs etc but I’m sorry this is part of the initial proposal. These events bring people together who can’t afford the sky high prices. Even a minimal cost is disappointing,” one Reddit user said in a recent thread on the issue, while a few others brought up how sponsors should handle the extra costs.

“I’m assuming there will be sponsors, ridiculous to try and milk this thing for another dime,” one user said, with another adding, “Get more sponsors then to cover the cost, that’s literally how these events work. It’s not rocket science.”

The FIFA Fan Festival, as part of FIFA World Cup ’26, takes place at Fort York and The Bentway from June 11 to July 19, 2026, with live match broadcasts, cultural performances, interactive installations and local food experiences. But whether residents will be able to simply walk in for free is still up for debate.