Toronto’s best board game cafés to beat the January blahs

January in Toronto can feel a bit blah. The holidays are over, so the decorations come down. It’s too cold for patios, and way too early to start counting down to spring. The antidote can be quite simple: a board game café night! These spots let you trade the winter blues for warm drinks and some friendly competition. Here are some of Toronto’s best board game cafés for a mid-winter reset.

Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is the perfect spot for a classic board game café experience. There are two central locations: the College outpost (489 College St) and the Annex outpost (600 Bloor St W). Both charge a $20 game admission that includes unlimited non-alcoholic drinks like coffee, tea, pop, and juice, and free admission for kids 12 and under. There are hundreds of board games and an on-site team to help match you with something you’ll enjoy. Throughout the winter, expect weekday specials, like $10 Margarita Mondays and Pasta Lover Thursdays. As a bonus, combine any daily drink special with their game admission discount and get 50% off game admission.

For The Win Board Game Cafe & Bar

For The Win (3216 Yonge St) has a collection of over 1,000 unique game titles, with recommendations organized by mood (think two-player, family, party, strategy, co-op and more). Pair your game with some bubble tea, specialty coffee, or something stronger if the night calls for it! Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended on weekends to guarantee seating. If you’re commuting, the café is only about a 5-minute walk from Lawrence Station, so you won’t have to trudge too long in the January snow.

The Guild House

The Guild (579 St. Clair Avenue West) is part café, part game store, and the perfect pick if your idea of beating the winter blues includes browsing shelves between game rounds. Expect curated collections of kids’ games like Ticket to Ride: First Journey or Hedge Mage, or create a character and go on an adventure in a role-playing game (the Guild has extended game campaigns that can go on for years). For in-store play: $10 table fees for adults and $5 for kids for unlimited use of the game library and wargaming tables. Make sure to check out the D&D winter/spring programs for 2026.

JuJu Cafe & Board Games

Head downtown if you’re looking for a hangout where board games meet Asian cuisine. Juju Café (191 Dundas St W, second floor) has an $8 play pass for 2 hours, then $4 per additional hour. Expect a library of more than 250 games, everything from pop culture-inspired party games like Squid Game or Stranger Things: Attack of the Mind Flayer to classics like Wheel of Fortune and Toronto-Opoly. The café is also a sanctuary for food lovers, although diners are expected to order at least one item per person every two hours. Head over with a group of friends and try shareable options like karaage okonomiyaki while sipping on fruit tea.

Bampot House of Tea & Board Games

In Harbord Village, Bampot (201 Harbord St) boasts a more modern take on the board game café idea: expect a three-in-one tea house, board game room and hookah lounge. Their Anti-High-Tea afternoon experience includes a shared platter, unlimited tea and coffee, and access to their large board game collection ($50/person plus tax and a 20% service charge). Check their Eventbrite page for up-to-date events.

Twilight Cafe & Bar

This board game café and bar chain (multiple locations, including Yonge and Dundas and Yonge and Bloor) is the perfect spot to play classic games (everything from UNO to Yahtzee) while sipping on tasty drinks, or just a cozy place to hide away from the January cold. The downtown locations also include mahjong tables, karaoke rooms and sports TV. Booking is easy: $3/hour per person, with a minimum of 2 hours for board game seating (food and drinks are optional and extra).