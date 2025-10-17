Torontonians still have a small chance to see the northern lights tonight

On Thursday night, the northern lights were faintly visible across southern Ontario, especially for those who were far enough from city lights!

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this was due to somewhat higher geomagnetic activity (with a Kp index of 5) reaching Earth’s atmosphere. When the auroral oval dips far enough south, there’s a moderate chance for the lights to be visible on the northern horizon under clear, dark skies.

If you missed last night’s aurora, NOAA forecasts show that G2 (moderate) geomagnetic storm activity will taper into Friday night at G1 (minor) levels.

Isolated G2 (Moderate) geomagnetic storm activity is likely by late on 16 Oct with the arrival of CMEs that left the Sun over the course of 11-13 Oct. G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storm activity is likely to carry on into 17 Oct. pic.twitter.com/H7OobuqjCV — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) October 14, 2025

A Kp of around 7 is often needed for clear, obvious aurora displays this far south. Tonight’s baseline is closer to Kp 4, and because Toronto sits at a middle latitude and experiences heavy light pollution, the odds remain pretty small (we’d need a brief spike to see anything noticeable in the city). The forecast for tonight is also cloudy with a good chance of showers, which further cuts visibility. But if you want to take a chance to see it, leave the city lights behind and find a clear view to the northern horizon. Give your eyes 10-20 minutes to adjust to the dark (you’ll be looking for a subtle gray-green glow!)

Before you head out, check the 30-Minute Aurora (OVATION) map for a short-term forecast of auroral location and intensity (watch for the green/red band edging toward southern Ontario).

If you miss the northern lights, there are other stargazing events to watch for in Toronto this year! The Orionids peak the night of Oct 20-21. Later in the year (Dec 13-14, between 6 pm and 8 am), the Geminids hit the sky. This is considered one of the year’s most spectacular showers, as you can expect up to 120 meteors per hour during! Days later, the Ursids will peak (on Dec 21-22, from about 5 pm-8 am), typically topping at around 10 meteors per hour.

And don’t forget the next super full moon on Nov 5, 2025! Because a supermoon is closer to Earth, it appears larger and brighter, making it a stargazing event you’ll definitely want to add to your calendar.

According to TimeandDate.com, you don’t need special equipment to view these celestial events. Check the timing for when the event is expected to peak. Find a secluded, yet safe viewing spot outside (preferably away from the city lights). A few good spots include Tommy Thompson Park (Leslie Street spit), Ward’s Island and Gibraltar Beach, the Scarborough Bluffs and Torrance Barrens Dark Sky Preserve in Muskoka.

Once you find the perfect spot, lie down on the ground and look up at the sky.