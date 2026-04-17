Toronto Tempo making huge move announcing plans for world-class sports performance centre

As their inaugural season fast approaches, the city’s new WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo, is announcing a snazzy new performance centre at Exhibition Place.

The purpose-built facility is scheduled to open in 2027 and will be located near Coca-Cola Coliseum, where the team will play most of its home games.

“The purpose-built facility will serve as both a high-performance training home for the Tempo and a hub for grassroots engagement, representing a significant investment in elite athlete development and community access to sport,” according to a news release.

The centre will include two WNBA regulation courts, player amenities, and locker rooms.

“This performance centre is about building the foundation for sustained excellence,” said Monica Wright Rogers, general manager of the Tempo. “Our players deserve a world-class environment that supports every aspect of their development, and our community deserves access to spaces that inspire the next generation. This facility will be both.”

The Performance Centre will include, among other features, two courts, sports medicine and recovery facilities, and dedicated team spaces. There will also be player lounges, fuel bars and a dining area.

The project also includes community programming in partnership with the city of Toronto and grassroots organizations.

“We’re partnering with the Toronto Tempo to turn an underused site into a world-class facility that serves both professional athletes and the public,” said Mayor Olivia Chow. “With year-round access to recreation, new park space and inclusive programming, this project delivers real benefits for residents while strengthening Toronto’s leadership in women’s sport.”

Further details on construction timelines and community programming are expected in the coming months.

The Tempo’s home opener is scheduled for May 8.