Toronto team leader Scottie Barnes joins two former Raptors as NBA All-Stars

Scottie Barnes is headed to the NBA All-Star Game for the second time, and two former Toronto Raptors stars will be lining up with him.

Barnes heard he made the team ahead of last night’s game versus the Utah Jazz. Playing with the current Raptors star for the Eastern Conference as Pascal Siakam, now with the Indiana Pacers as well as Miami Heat forward Norm Powell. Both players were beloved during their long stints with the Raptors.

Another former Raptors star Fred VanVleet shouted out the former Raptors on social media following the announcement.

Norm Pskills and Scottie in the allstar game 🔥🔥🔥 — Fred VanVleet (@FredVanVleet) February 1, 2026

There were many who thought Raptors leading scorer Brandon Ingram would also get named to the team. Although he wasn’t, there is a chance he will be when replacements players are named for those on the roster with injuries such as Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo is starting alongside the following players for the Eastern Conference:

Jalen Brunson, G, New York Knicks

Cade Cunningham, G, Detroit Pistons

Tyrese Maxey, G, Philadelphia 76ers

Jaylen Brown, F, Boston Celtics

And the Western Conference starters are:

Nikola Jokić, C, Denver Nuggets

Luka Dončić, F, Los Angeles Lakers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors

Victor Wembanyama, F, San Antonio Spurs

Barnes is averaging an impressive 19.3 points per game, but his real value is his all-around game and especially on the defensive side of the ball where he is leading the NBA in combined steals and blocks.

Ingram is leading the team in scoring, and has been equally impactful for the Raptors this season. The team is currently sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference.

The NBA All-Star Weekend is scheduled for Feb. 13-15 in Los Angeles, California.