Toronto surgeon calls out Kim Kardashian’s bizarre $80 SKIMS face wrap

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand has dropped a new piece of shapewear—this time for your face. The Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap is made with “collagen yarns” and secures with Velcro straps at the crown and nape of the neck, promising soft jaw support for daily use.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

It comes in two colours — clay and cocoa — and promises to sculpt the cheeks, neck and chin. Right now, there’s a wait list to buy the item in Canada, but once available, it’ll set you back $80 + tax and shipping.

And as it turns out, you might not have to pay that much for something similar.

In an Insta video on Tuesday, Dr. Quinton Chivers, a Toronto-based plastic surgeon at the Canadian Plastic Surgery Centre, pointed out that the wrap looks akin to a post-surgery compression-like garment for the face, which can be found much cheaper online (alternatives on Amazon and elsewhere range from $19.99+).

“We’ve got a way better unboxing for you,” he teased, before trying on a compression face garment from another company, which he jokingly dubbed the ‘Chiv’ strap. “…I will sell it to you for possibly slightly over 20.”

“The Chiv strap is just as equal quality or better quality than the Kim Kardashian line at a fraction of the cost,” he continued in jest. “We actually give it to you with every chin liposuction procedure for free.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Quinton Chivers & Associates (@canadianplasticsurgery)

As for the SKIMS version, there’s been a bit of a backlash online, with many claiming that the wrap isn’t empowering for women at all, and that the brand is just profiting from insecurities.

“Stop people. Specifically women. Just go to bed. We don’t need to wrap our heads and tape our mouths and red light zap our faces and sleep on foam head logs to curl our hair,” one user said under an Insta post promoting the wrap. “Literally just go to bed. Brush ya teeth and slap some night cream and hit the hay babes.”

Another user noted, “When do we see the men doing this? When do they strap their heads, tape their mouths, restrict their breathing with corsets? When? Release products that empower women, not restrict our bodies from nature. We aren’t all meant to be “one size fits all”.