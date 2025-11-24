Toronto runners just laced up with a Grammy-nominated rapper for a morning 5K run

Toronto rap fans got an unusually healthy way to pre-game for a concert on Monday morning: they laced up with Atlanta-based rapper Gunna for a 5K run at Exhibition Place, just hours before the four-time Grammy nominee is set to take the stage at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The 5K Toronto run started at 9 am outside the Coliseum, in partnership with Under Armour, as part of Gunna’s travelling Wunna Run Club series.

For USD 75, runners got some serious swag: a race bib, an exclusive Gunna Run t-shirt, a running towel and a spot in the 5K alongside the rapper and his team!

The event swapped traditional finisher medals with metal chains, and runners were invited to celebrate the 5K race with photos in front of a Wunna Run backdrop.

“Chasing Health & Wealth not Clout,” one Toronto fan, posing with Gunna, posted in an Instagram post Monday morning.

The run is part of what Gunna’s team describes as “a cultural movement that blends performance, style and community,” bringing a sort-of tour stop vibe out of the arena and onto the streets.

Like the rest of the Wunna Run events, proceeds from the 5K support Gunna’s Great Giveaway Foundation, the Atlanta-based nonprofit he founded to uplift underserved communities through service projects, donations and programs for families in need.

The Wunna Run Club itself is only a few months old. As per Canadian Running, Gunna launched it with a 5K in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park earlier this fall in partnership with NYCRUNS (a debut that drew more than 1,000 runners).

The response was big enough that Gunna and Under Armour expanded the concept into a seven-city 5K series as part of his Wun World Tour, with stops in New York, Toronto, Washington, Miami, Atlanta, Houston and LA.

If anything, this morning’s 5K was just the warm-up! Gunna brings his Wun World Tour stops to Coca-Cola Coliseum on Nov 24 and 25, with back-to-back 8 pm shows. Fans will likely hear newer material like “Him All Along” and “Won’t Stop,” as well as streaming faves from his catalogue, like “Prada Dem” and “Whatsapp (Wassam)” and earlier hits like “Banking on Me”.

As of publication, you can still grab some tickets.