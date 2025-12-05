Toronto Raptors stars Scottie Barnes and Jamal Shead to take to the stage in ‘The Nutcracker’

The National Ballet of Canada is adding a little NBA flair to its holiday classic this year. Raptors stars Scottie Barnes and Jamal Shead will make their debut as Cannon Dolls in The Nutcracker on Dec. 19, joining a long line of celebrity guests who’ve stepped into the colourful Petrouchka costumes and fired the famous Act I cannon.

This season is the 30th anniversary of the beloved holiday production choreographed by legendary former artistic director James Kudelka, and the milestone comes with another nostalgic cameo: iconic dancer Rex Harrington, the original Nutcracker from the 1995 premiere, returns to the stage as a Cannon Doll on opening night, Dec. 5.

As usual, the National Ballet has assembled a fun roster of guest performers. CBC’s Q host Tom Power and Arkells frontman Max Kerman are on the list, as are Olympic ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier. Local sports heroes from the Argos, Toronto Rock, and Toronto AFC will take turns in the wings, along with Canadian women’s rugby players Brittany Kassil and Taylor McKnight. Toronto Star reporters Joshua Chong and Victoria Gibson, SiriusXM personalities Allison Dore and Victor Bibby, TSN’s Davis Sanchez, host Kate Beirness, and Global TV’s Susan Hay—marking her 23rd year in the role—round out the lineup.

In addition, members of DanceWorks, Hart Dance, dance immersion, Surrey Place, York South Family Network, and West Neighbourhood House will also appear throughout the run, reflecting the ballet’s long-standing ties to the city’s arts and community groups.

Since 1995, The Nutcracker has welcomed 1,378 Canadian luminaries as Cannon Dolls—everyone from Auston Matthews and Tessa Virtue to Chris Hadfield and Rick Mercer. The production itself has drawn more than 1.3 million audience members over 30 seasons.