Toronto Raptors get their big, just not the one anybody was talking about

The Toronto Raptors added some much-needed front-court depth Wednesday, acquiring centre Trayce Jackson-Davis from the Golden State Warriors for a 2026 second-round pick, according to ESPN.

It is not one of the many bigs the Raptors were rumoured to be interested in, such as Domantas Sabonis and Anthony Davis. But Jackson-Davis will provide some immediate relief as a big player with a solid touch around the basket.

According to some reports, acquiring Sabonis, a talented big who could have pushed the team to the next level, meant giving up too many assets including crucial first round draft picks.

Jackson-Davis is not the missing piece this team needs to take it to the next level, which might have to wait until next year. He is a serviceable bench player who will add depth and prevent the team from getting pushed around by other well-muscled opponents around the league.

The move came after an earlier three-team deal that brought veteran guard Chris Paul to Toronto while sending Ochai Agbaji to Brooklyn. Paul is reportedly expected to be moved again or waived.

Jackson-Davis, 25, gives the Raptors size as they continue to play without injured centre Jakob Poeltl. He has averaged 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 36 games this season, shooting 58.8 per cent while playing 11.4 minutes per night. The trade also keeps Toronto under the luxury-tax threshold, saving some much-needed dollars.

During last night’s Raptors loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, announcer Jack Armstrong made reference to Poeltl being back in the gym and looking good. So, a potential return after the break for the NBA All-Star Game is a definite possibility and will give the team and entirely new complexion.

No word yet if Jackson-Davis will be on the bench and available to play when the Chicago Bulls come to Toronto to take on the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena tonight.