Toronto pro wrestling three ways: From sumo to lucha libre and beyond

Nobody has to wait for WWE to tour another big pro wrestling extravaganza in Toronto. On any given weekend, one could find the most unique and offbeat wrestling experiences in the most unassuming of places. And, yes, some even come with sushi.

Here are three very different and very cool ways to catch some good, old-fashioned grappling in the city of Toronto this spring.

Sumo Live

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This just-announced event is part of a greater trend around the world that combines Japanese sumo wrestling and sushi in a unique athletic dinner theatre event.

Guests enter a purpose-built arena where elite sumo athletes clash in the ring, surrounded by dining tables and standing areas. From ceremonial entrances to stomps and belly-butts that shake the floor, the action is unforgettable.

Tickets include a curated selection of sushi and Japanese-inspired dishes (vegetarian options available), with additional food and drinks from the bar.

Lucha Libre

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Demand Lucha brings high-flying Mexican-style wrestling to Toronto, primarily at The Parkdale Hall (1605 Queen St. W.). These events blend traditional lucha libre elements—masks, aerial maneuvers—with high-energy independent wrestling, creating an action-packed and fun atmosphere.

Upcoming shows include April 23 when Lucha Palooza hits the Hall. Events kick off with hype parties and feature interactive experiences, light shows, and a +19 bar for refreshments.

Superkick’d Pro Wrestling

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This company represents Toronto’s take on WWE-style shows. Their events, such as March 20, feature high-energy matches complete with the well-known dramatic entrances, body-slamming, and pyrotechnics for just a fraction of the cost of a WWE show.

Fans get a front-row experience with the action, and Superkick’d also offers comprehensive in-ring training for aspiring wrestlers who want to make their dreams real.