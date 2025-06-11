These are all the best Toronto Pride events taking place this month

It’s official — the rainbow flag has been raised; Toronto Pride Month is in full swing!

The long-awaited event is marking its 44th anniversary with tried-and-true favourites including the annual Trans March, Dyke March and multiple stages featuring over 300 2SLGBTQ+ artists.

Here are some of the can’t-miss Pride events taking place at various locations around the city.

Known as the biggest drag event of the year, expect over 70 drag acts from Canada and beyond! The nine-hour extravaganza features artists from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Canada’s Drag Race, Canada vs the World, Slaycation, Call Me Mother and plenty of local talent! Headliners include Onya Nurve, Jewels Sparkles, Murray Hill and more.

Date: June 28

Time: 2–11 p.m.

Location: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen St. W.

Have a Night at the Aqueerium with Ripley’s — featuring drag performers, ocean-themed cocktails and plenty of under the sea fun. Resident Queen of Aqueerium Juice Boxx returns, along with BOA, Aria Doll and host Ivory Towers. DJ Levi and DJ Sumation will be spinning tunes all night long, and there will be special dance performances from Milkshake and Kofi Dance!

Date: June 20

Time: 8 p.m.–12 a.m.

Location: Ripley’s Aquarium, 288 Bremner Blvd.

Celebrate Pride among the pride (of lions) at the Toronto Zoo! Brings the kids for drag queen storytime — drag performers Juice Boxx and Carlotta Carlisle will read animal-themed children’s stories that teach lessons of inclusion, diversity, self-love and respect for others. In the evening, Carlotta Carlisle, Star, El Experimento, Karamilk and Ozzi Versace take the stage for the Toronto Zoo’s fourth annual drag show!

Date: June 14

Time: 2–3 p.m., 6–7 p.m.

Location: The Toronto Zoo, 2000 Meadowvale Rd.

Stackt Market’s BACKYARD Series continues with their Pride Celebration! Featuring incredible drag performances, high-ener

Celebrate Toronto’s LGBTQIA2S+ community loud, proud, and unfiltered at Part Two of our BACKYARD Series: Pride Celebration.

Date: June 21

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Stackt Market, 28 Bathurst St.

Back for its fourth year, Gay AF Comedy will be serving big laughs at Pride-Stravaganza 2025. Hosted by Canadian Comedy Award winner Robert Watson, this year’s headliner is queer comedy icon Elvira Kurt. There will also be sets by Anto Chan, Daphney Joseph and Alice Rose.

Date: June 21

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Location: Campbell House Museum, 160 Queen St. W.

Culture lovers can start the celebrations off early at a special edition of ROM After Dark: Summer Solstice. Honouring both Pride and Indigenous History Month, enjoy DJ sets, live performances and visit the very on-theme Nature in Brilliant Colour exhibition.

Date: June 13

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Royal Ontario Museum

LGBTQ+ youth will get a chance to live out their queer dreams at Pride Prom 2025! Hosted at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, high school aged youth from the GTA and beyond are invited to celebrate the end of the school year and the start of the summer, with a fabulous theme of gothic pink pony club! With a DJ and dance party, free food and pop, a photo booth and more, gather your friends for a party to remember!

Date: June 24

Time: 6:30–10 p.m.

Location: Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, 12 Alexander St.

Slay all day at an alfresco party of your choosing with the Green Space Festival! With five unique parties, each with their own theme (ranging from Lipstick Jungle to Disco Disco), there are so many opportunities other to dance and enjoy incredible performances!

Date: June 25–29

Location: Barbara Hall Park, 519 Church St.

If any event isn’t complete for you without your dog in tow, head to Pup Your Pride to celebrate! Shop for some pet pride swag, keep your dog cool with pup ice cream and prepare for the best dressed contest. And of course, take part in a march that takes you down Church Street for the official dog parade of Toronto Pride.

Date: June 28

Time: 12-3:30 p.m.

LocationL Ramsden Park Dog Park

The Skates & Sounds: Roller Drag Ball is back this year, and it’s going to be bigger and bolder than ever! Featuring live DJ sets, free roller skate rentals, a Pride Market and more, don’t miss the main event — Drag on Wheels, an incredible drag performance on skates.

Date: June 18

Time: 5–10 p.m.

Location: College Park

Join thousands of trans and non-binary marchers for one of the largest, most exciting Pride events in the world. A community fair will feature groups and members of the community who will have booths to sell their art.

Date: June 27

Time: 7–9 p.m.

Location: Starts at Charles Street Riser, 620 Church St.

Beginning as a grassroots match, this event celebrates all things Dykes and Lesbian and will consist of a rally, a march, a community fair, and an after party which with high-energy performances and DJs.

Date: June 28

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: Starts at Charles Street Riser, 620 Church St.

A four-hour boat cruise on the lake? Yes, please! Also on board will be live music, dancers, guest performances and plenty of fun.

Date: June 28

Time: 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Location: 178 Cherry St.

Hometown Queen and Canada’s Drag Race season one winner, Priyanka will be bringing the magic to the TD Main Stage on opening night… along with some major surprise artists!

Date: June 27

Time: 6–11 p.m.

Location: TD Main Stage, Nathan Phillips Square

DJs, drag legends and dancers galore are set to make a splash at Pride’s annual pool party. Best of all, Lydia B Collins of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame will be headlining the event, so it’s sure to be a fashionable affair. Sanjina DaBish Queen from Canada’s Drag Race will also be there, along with her drag son Rico Rico.

Date: June 19

Time: 6–11 p.m.

Location: 11 Polson St.

The beautiful waterfront of Sugar Beach will be the backdrop for the SugarLand festival, while house heavyweights Armand Van Helden and Joel Corry will headline — along with a special live performance from Hayla. Featuring legendary DJs and incredible performers, SugarLand pays homage to the roots of house while spotlighting today’s most iconic superstars.

Date: June 27

Time: 2–10 p.m.

Location: 11 Polson St.

Over the last 26 years, Blockorama has been a space that celebrates Black love, joy, music, and community. With a vibrant history that spotlights Toronto’s Black performers, artists, DJs, drag artists and ballroom, it’s a must-attend Pride event. This year, American singer-songwriter Amerie will join a slew of amazing artists including DJ Blackcat, Omari B. Johnson, Devine Darlin and more.

Date: June 29

Time: 2–11 p.m.

Location: Wellesley Stage, 15 Wellesley St. E.

Arguably the most anticipated event of Toronto Pride, get dressed up in your rainbow best and watch more than 250 groups and over 25,000 marchers walk, dance, and spread the love down Yonge Street.

Date: June 29

Time: 2–6 p.m.

Location: Starts at the intersection of Rosedale Valley Road and Park Valley Road

The QST will include free one-hour lessons, music, and special skateboarding features. Limited rental boards are available on-site, and there will be plenty of mini contests and chances to win prizes — plus some free snacks and drinks!

Date: June 21

Time: 2–6 p.m.

Location: Dufferin Grove Park