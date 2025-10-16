Toronto is hosting the world’s tallest paranormal investigation this Halloween

If your spooky season plans tend to lean more toward haunted houses and ghosts than pumpkin patches, then consider heading to the CN Tower on Halloween Eve for a one-night-only paranormal investigation, taking place 114+ storeys above Toronto! On Oct 30, the Tower is hosting an after-hours investigation in partnership with The Haunted Walk, billed as “the world’s tallest paranormal investigation.”

The evening starts at the base of the Tower, then moves up to the Main Observation Level for scene-setting stories tied to landmarks below.

But the main event happens at “The Top” (formerly the SkyPod), which sits 33 storeys above the Main Observation Level, and is the highest observation platform in the Western Hemisphere (literally, the highest you can get in the city without being in an aircraft). That altitude and the Tower’s role as Canada’s largest antenna are core to the event’s premise: could a structure built to transmit earthly signals also capture or amplify signals from the great beyond? Spooky!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Haunted Walk (@hauntedwalk)

The event is led by seasoned hosts from the Haunted Walk who are well-versed in ancient and modern communication techniques, ensuring a night of discovery, wonder and maybe even otherworldly encounters (alas, their otherworldly communication techniques won’t be revealed ahead of time).

While the hosts will share a few of their favourite ghost stories during the evening, the focus is on attempting to make contact. They won’t use tricks or special effects, so they have no idea what will happen (but that’s part of the thrill, right?)

Group sizes are capped at 14 people to keep the vibe intimate, and each group’s experience will be different and unpredictable.

The world’s tallest paranormal investigation takes place on Halloween Eve, Thursday, Oct 30, at 7:15 pm, 8:30 pm and 9:45 pm, at the CN Tower (290 Bremner Blvd). Tickets are $99.99/person; the experience runs for 90 minutes, and it’s restricted to ages 16+.

Visit The Haunted Walk’s event listing for more info. If you’re looking for other spooky events in the city, check out 45 of the best things to do to celebrate Halloween in Toronto this month.