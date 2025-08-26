Toronto is getting its own Quiz Room and it’s opening soon

For Torontonians who are fans of vintage-style game shows, a live version is coming to the city this fall. Toronto is about to host its first Quiz Room, opening this September at 129 Spadina Ave. The immersive trivia experience takes place on a TV-inspired game show set, complete with voiceovers, laugh tracks, flashing lights, and the frantic pounding of buzzers as teams race to answer hilarious (and sometimes tricky) trivia questions!

“Our game is designed to be accessible to everyone, regardless of your background or expertise,” the Quiz Room website says. “You’ll be pleasantly surprised by how many questions you’ll know! All kinds of knowledge can come in handy, whether it’s recognizing celebrities, listing the ingredients for chocolate cake, or knowing Rihanna lyrics.”

Quiz Room launched in Montreal last year May and is already super popular with locals!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What Are You Hungry For? (@hungry4anything)

The experience offers three distinct formats:

The Original Quiz: Packed with general knowledge and pop culture, from completing movie lines to guessing music groups, and identifying personalities in photos. Sessions last between 1 to 1.5 hours for an action-packed trivia adventure.

The Music Quiz: Perfect for music buffs. Whether you’re into rap, pop, rock, or oldies (or maybe you’re a secret shower singer?), there’s something for everyone! Buzz in to name that song, hit the right note or even burst into song yourself.

Quiz Room Kids: This is more of a family-friendly option designed for kids ages 8-12. They’ll explore fun topics like cartoons, superheroes, gaming and songs (there’s even an option to create a personalized quiz!)

Each room hosts 4 to 18 players, and participants can play for up to 1.5 hours (2 or 3 games). The process is simple: Book online (or request a quote for larger groups, think bachelor parties, birthday parties, family reunions or team-building events) and create an online player profile. Show up 10 minutes early, meet your Quiz Master and get ready to play. After the games, feel free to debrief with a drink and review your scorecard. If you win, you’ll not only have bragging rights, you’ll walk away with a free spot and be back to play again!

Price per player: Groups of 4-6 players: $32 (2 games), $44 (3 games) | Groups of 7–12 players: $30 (2 games), $42 (3 games) | Groups of 13–72 players: $27 (2 games), $39 (3 games). Add-on options: Extra 3rd game (on site, +30 min): $12 per person | 10 custom questions: $60 per group.

Click here for more info or follow @quiz_room_ca on Instagram for more updates.