Toronto is getting an amazing new music festival to celebrate “Second Summer” this fall

Toronto’s west end is getting a new independent music festival this fall, and it is bringing some seriously talented performers to celebrate its inaugural edition including cleopatrick, and local indie collective Cookie Catcher.

Second Summer Festival, a new multi-venue event focused on emerging and alternative music, will make its debut Sept. 24 to 26 with more than 110 artists performing across 13 venues stretching from Spadina Avenue to Lansdowne Avenue, between Bloor Street and Queen Street West.

Organizers say the festival is designed to recapture the thrill of musical discovery at a time when streaming algorithms increasingly shape listening habits.

“Second Summer is about soul, community and putting independent talent front and centre,” organizers said in a release announcing the inaugural edition. “A festival where audiences walk away knowing that they will inevitably one day say: ‘I can’t believe I saw them in that tiny room.’”

The first wave of performers includes headliners cleopatrick, EKKSTACY, Militarie Gun, MIKE, High Vis, Folk Bitch Trio, Adrian Younge, DEADLETTER and legendary Zambian rock band W.I.T.C.H. Australian punk outfit Dune Rats will also take part in a festival residency.

The lineup leans heavily into indie rock, punk, experimental and underground scenes, with additional performances from artists including Kiwi Jr., Tallies, Softcult, Cartel Madras, Twin Shadow, Rachel Bobbitt and Graham Wright of Tokyo Police Club.

Festival performances will take place in some of the Toronto’s most beloved live music spaces, including Lee’s Palace, Horseshoe Tavern, Sneaky Dee’s, The Garrison, The Great Hall, Drake Underground and the Bovine Sex Club. Adding an element of support for these venues where new and emerging artists can perform.

The festival was founded by Toronto artist managers Brendan McCarney and Claire Rosenbaum.

“Our goal is a lineup that represents local and global talent that’s on the tip of people’s radar now,” McCarney said. “All of this with a backdrop of Toronto’s vibrant west end, rich with the best venues, restaurants, bars, cafes and shops.”

In addition to live performances, Second Summer Festival will host a boutique music conference for emerging industry professionals and established leaders at the Drake Hotel on Sept. 24 and 25.

Second Summer Festival pre-sale tickets become available May 28 at 10 a.m., with general ticket sales launching May 29.