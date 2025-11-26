Toronto is getting a sparkling winter carnival right in the middle of the city

Who says that the best fairs take place in the fall? Sankofa Square (formerly Dundas Square) is ready to glow up this holiday season with the return of Winter Glow!

Beginning Dec. 11, head over to Yonge and Dundas to enjoy this totally free magical winter festival, filled with rides, delicious snacks, campy holiday hits, live entertainment, special theme days and giveaways! Winter Glow is proof that carnival rides aren’t only meant for warmer weather — bundle up and ride the 45-foot-tall Ferris wheel, the Great Canadian Carousel, and of course, the teacups (each ride is one ticket — $6/ticket; $20/4 tickets; $37/8 tickets). Bring the family or a few friends and play midway games while indulging in a variety of carnival treats, including mini donuts, hot chocolate and more!

New this year, there will be a holiday market right in the middle of the festival. Artisan vendors, ranging from knitwear and jewelry to handmade chocolates, will offer the perfect holiday shopping opportunity. Also included in the market will be twinkling backdrops for the most festive photo-ops, a licensed Polar Point Bar with seasonal favourites (think mulled wine and spiked hot apple cider), real wood fire pits in case the frigid weather gets you down and even photos with Santa Claus.

Part of the fun of the holidays is gifts, and Winter Glow will be delivering with brand activation and pop-ups offering free samples, giveaways and more throughout the 11-day festival. Check back here for more information on brand pop-ups closer to the event.

If you show up on opening night, Dec. 11, there will be some special festivities planned, including a performance by My Pop Choir, seasonal drinks and apparently plenty of festive surprises.

Winter Glow will run from Dec 11-21, from 4–10 p.m. on weekdays and 12–10 p.m. on weekends.