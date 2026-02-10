Toronto is getting a new immersive exhibit from a master of Impressionism

Toronto is getting a new immersive art exhibition, this time with an Impressionist twist. Beginning Feb. 26, Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience opens at YZD, inviting visitors to step inside the luminous, lily-soaked world of one of history’s most influential painters.

The new exhibit takes place in a facility offering more than 20,000 square feet of immersive space at 30 Hanover Rd., where it transforms more than 300 of Monet’s works into a 360-degree digital environment using projections, sound design, and interactive installations. Rather than viewing paintings from a gallery wall, guests move through them—wandering across shimmering water, hop over some lily, and into scenes inspired by the artist’s most celebrated canvases.

Claude Monet (1840–1926) was a French painter and a founder of Impressionism, famous for the way he captured light and atmosphere. His painting Impression, Sunrise gave the movement its name, and his Water Lilies series helped make him one of the most influential artists in modern art.

“This marks the first opportunity for Toronto audiences to experience Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience”, says Hamza El Azhar, CEO of Exhibition Hub. “We pride ourselves on creating exceptional experiences, and by combining innovative technology with powerful storytelling, we’re confident audiences will be captivated.”

The exhibit also features a life-size recreation of Monet’s studio offers a glimpse into the setting where many masterpieces took shape. Hands-on features, including a “Sketch and Post” area, encourage guests to engage creatively rather than passively observe.

For longtime art lovers, the show offers a fresh way to experience iconic works such as Water Lilies and Impression, Sunrise. For newcomers, it provides an accessible entry point into Impressionism—one built less around academic interpretation and more around sensory immersion.

Timed-entry tickets go on sale ahead of the opening, with adult admission starting at $32.90 and children’s tickets at $24.90. The exhibition runs for a limited time.