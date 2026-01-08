Toronto is getting a Bridgerton-inspired candlelight string concert ahead of Season 4

Dearest Reader, if Netflix’s Bridgerton has you craving a ballroom experience before Season 4 arrives, Toronto has an on-theme way to channel the “Season of Love” rollout (without needing an invite from the ton).

Bridgerton Season 4 drops in two batches, Part 1 on Jan 29 and Part 2 on Feb 26, and Netflix and Shondaland are marking the countdown with a global premiere livestream from Paris, a new podcast and fan experiences from around the globe. For Toronto fans, one of the most regal ways to step into a Mayfair fantasy is through a Regency-inspired candlelight concert. Seriously, it’s the perfect excuse to dress up like you’re headed to a Bridgerton-style garden party (where secrets are currency, of course).

Candlelight: Best of Bridgerton on Strings takes place at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto (115 Simpson Ave). You’ll be surrounded by the soft glow of candlelight, while listening to your fave melodies from the series, reimagined by a string quartet (two violins, a viola and a cello). The performance runs 60 minutes, with doors opening 45 minutes before showtime (and no entry once it starts).

Opening night is Sat, Jan 10, but concerts run until April (tickets range between $37 and $74, with seating assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each zone). Although guests are encouraged to don their finest Bridgerton-inspired garb, there’s no strict dress code! Click here for more info.

Toronto’s candlelit concert is just one piece of Netflix’s broader “Season of Love” rollout! Fans can also tune into a red-carpet premiere livestream from Paris on Jan 14 (streaming on Tudum), hosted by Clara Amfo and Karima Charmi. The livestream will include cast arrivals and season teases, with appearances from Shonda Rhimes, Season 4 leads Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, and showrunner Jess Brownell (plus an exclusive screening of Episode 1 after the red carpet!)

Superfans can also keep an eye out for Bridgerton: The Official Podcast, which returns for a new season hosted by Alison Hammond. The six-episode series will take a deep dive into the world of the ton, and will be the first companion podcast available to watch for the series (in Canada, it’ll be available on YouTube and other major podcast platforms).

The fairytale-inspired fourth season is all about Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson), who’s awestruck by a masked, mysterious Lady in Silver at a masquerade ball. With the help of his sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Benedict sets out in society to uncover the young lady’s identity.