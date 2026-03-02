Toronto is celebrating its 192nd anniversary with a DJ skate party and fireworks

Celebrate Toronto is back at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend for a free anniversary festival marking Toronto’s 192nd birthday. If nothing else, it’s the perfect excuse to head downtown and maybe end your night under a fireworks show! The all-ages event takes place this Saturday, March 7, and features a winter-friendly mix of shopping, food stalls, live music, skating and a few surprises outside City Hall.

There’ll be over 150 vendors selling locally crafted goods as well as food stalls with globally inspired flavours! If you’re going with friends and want to make it an evening, there’s a licensed 19+ Glow Bar/Beer Garden pouring drinks.

In between sips, check out (or even participate in) the Mirvish Productions DJ Skate Party at the Nathan Phillips Square ice rink: skaters are encouraged to show up dressed as their fave theatre character.

And don’t forget the music. Grab your dancing shoes and groove through the night with local bands and DJs on the live music stage. The festival’s lineup includes The Queen’s Own Rifles Band and Bugles (3–4:30 p.m.), Toronto electro-pop artist Dani Doucette (7–7:45 p.m.) and DJ/performer Flipside (8–10 p.m.).

If you’re into hands-on history, check out the Up-Close with Museum Stories tent for art activities inspired by the Aga Khan Museum’s Collections and the temporary exhibition Light: Visionary Perspectives. Drop in, experiment with materials and take home a piece of your own inspired creation! Or head to the Toronto Zoo’s tent to discover how the zoo is working to protect wildlife and habitats.

As night falls, get ready for the sky to burst into a symphony of sparkles: the fireworks show will light up City Hall at 9 p.m., followed by music by MC Flipside to end the night (9:05–10 p.m.).

And because it’s a celebration, there are contests, too. Check out the Toronto Trivia game (with prizes like Toronto Zoo tickets), along with a dance challenge happening on-site during the festival. There’s also a photo contest, with winners announced on March 31, 2026. You can find out more about the contests on the Celebrate Toronto website.

Celebrate Toronto takes place Saturday, March 7, 2026, from 3 to 10 p.m. at Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen St. W.), rain, snow or shine! Follow @celebratetoronto for more updates.