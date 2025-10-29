Toronto has basically decided Halloween this year is going to be one big Blue Jays party

With the Blue Jays hosting the Dodgers at Rogers Centre this Friday, Oct. 31, it seems like Halloween will be more about Game 6 than ghosts and ghouls. So some are wondering: is Halloween cancelled this year? Not exactly. Trick-or-treating is still on, but expect many downtown venues to prioritize baseball. Big-screen hubs like The Rec Room and other sports bars across the city have shifted their programming to World Series watch parties — so, expect more jerseys than masks on Friday.

The City of Toronto is running a free outdoor World Series viewing party at Nathan Phillips Square this Friday, though this isn’t replacing any Halloween event. Head over and catch the game live on a giant screen; there’ll be a DJ between innings to keep the energy high! Wear a jersey, or a costume if it suits your fancy, and bring blankets and snacks.

The Pint House’s “Boo Jays” Halloween Night (277 Front St W, $20) is combining the two events. The Jays watch party runs from 6 p.m.–2 a.m. this Friday, and the venue strongly encourages guests to come dressed in Blue Jays gear rather than, you know, as witches or goblins.

Some Halloween events are tapping out. Arianna at Harbour Sixty will be open for regular service this Halloween, but the venue has postponed its inaugural Grand Masquerade Ball (originally planned for Friday) to avoid splitting the city’s attention.

“With the city captivated by the Toronto Blue Jays’ historic World Series run, Arianna is postponing the celebration to ensure optimal guest experience,” the restaurant said in a press release.

The TTC’s much-buzzed-about Lower Bay Station Halloween party is off this year, although baseball’s not to blame for this one. It’s due to safety and accessibility concerns surrounding the station’s narrow staircase and entryway (the agency calls it a one-year pause).

If you really want to get into the Halloween spirit, check out these six absolutely haunted restaurants in Toronto and 10 of the scariest horror movies shot in the GTA.