Toronto has a good chance of an unseasonably warm winter…mostly

Winter may slowly be creeping closer, but Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) expects that Toronto and much of Southern Ontario will actually lean toward a milder-than-usual start to the season.

According to ECCC’s latest three-month forecast (covering November 2025 through January 2026), Toronto has about a 43 per cent chance of above-normal temperatures, a 35 per cent chance of near-normal temperatures and a 22 per cent chance of below-normal temperatures. The agency gives this forecast a “medium” confidence level (so around 40 per cent, which means there’s a warm tilt overall, but milder weather isn’t guaranteed).

ECCC’s more detailed, station-by-station outlook also lists both Toronto and Toronto Island temperatures as “normal” overall, but with the highest probability in the ‘above-normal’ range (40-49 per cent). So, although the odds point to a slightly warmer-than-usual winter, there’s still room for a few cold snaps or snowfalls.

Looking at Canada as a whole, ECCC’s national maps for the Nov 2025-Jan 2026 window show the highest odds of above-normal temperatures over northern and western Canada, with Southern Ontario in a lighter warm-tilt zone. That means the region could see more freeze-thaw cycles, less persistent deep cold, and maybe a few more slushy days than snow-packed ones (just keep a heavy coat on hand).

ECCC forecasts show that October was warmer than usual across much of Ontario, with a clear warm trend in many cities, but Toronto could see its first taste of winter soon! Both Environment Canada and The Weather Network are calling for on-and-off rain through the weekend, with a small chance of flurries by Monday, as overnight temperatures dip toward freezing and the wind chill feels closer to –5 °C.

If you’re a die-hard patio lover looking for somewhere warm to hide when the flurries hit, check out these amazing ways to avoid all thoughts of winter in Toronto right now.

