Toronto has a bingo night where the prizes are other people’s weirdest treasures

Toronto’s long list of niche social nights has a new addition, and this one’s equal parts bingo game and swap meet. Other People’s Treasure Bingo is an event that asks guests to bring something from home they once loved but no longer need, then put it into the prize pool for the night! As numbers are called, the host chats with each person about the item and the story behind it, turning each round into a mix of classic bingo and low-stakes show-and-tell.

The whole idea is to give old treasures a new home while having a good time.

Past events have included treasures like skateboards, boomerangs, raccoon art, olive plants, churro makers, heart-shaped dishes, shoes, book stamps, hair dye, torso mannequins, magic kits, Harry Styles CDs, toy bumper cars, beer hats, Blockbuster video cases, unworn toe socks, and even more interactive treasures like live poem readings and comfy bear hugs!

At last month’s event, things got a bit weirder: one woman brought her ex-husband’s desk chair, another touted some wedding photos, another a boxful of candles gifted by her mother-in-law, while one participant hawked a cigar she found on her makeup desk.

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The next Toronto edition is scheduled for Thursday, April 9 from 7:30–10 p.m. at The Rhino (1249 Queen St. W). Check-in is from 7:30 to 8 p.m., with bingo running from 8–9:30 p.m. Regular tickets are listed at $25.

The event is transit-accessible, with food, vegetarian options and alcohol available for purchase! It’s super low-key, so no dress code, no coat or bag check and no parking. If nothing else, it’s the perfect way to do something you wouldn’t normally do and meet new people, with the icebreaker being whatever strange object you pulled off a shelf before leaving home. Bonus: It’s the only bingo night where everyone goes home a winner!

Visit Other People’s Treasure Bingo for more info or follow @treasurebingo for updates.