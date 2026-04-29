Toronto club’s new “bookstore crawl” is the introvert’s answer to a pub crawl

Pub crawls are pretty common in Toronto, but for those who are into more lowkey events that omit the next day hangover, a new crawl happening in the city this month is an introvert’s dream.

On May 2, Toronto Silent Book Club will be hosting their second bookstore crawl of the year. It’s “a pub crawl, but for books,” according to their description on Instagram.

The book club will meet near Trinity Bellwoods at 1 p.m., and then make stops into various bookstores around Toronto until 2:30 p.m.

Bookstores included on the crawl schedule will include a first stop to Type Books, then Hopeless Romantic Books and then end at Glad Day Lit.

The crawl will eventually meet at Danu Social House for their usual Silent Book Club event. That includes bringing your own book to read and sitting down for an hour of silent reading, of whatever medium of literature you choose to bring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Silent Book Club (@torontosilentbookclub)

You’ll also be able to order food and drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic. At the end of the hour, you can socialize with other book readers and talk about all things books.

Toronto Silent Book Club has been hosting their silent reading events at Danu Social Club every other Saturday since 2024. They’ve also started hosting events elsewhere, such as the Silent Book Club event at The Well in early April.

The allure of the club is mainly rooted in the fact that there’s no assigned reading like other book clubs require. Plus, it first began as a way to “provide an opportunity for readers to meet in an alternative manner to the more formalized structure of a traditional book club,” according to Danu Social Club’s event description.

There’s no registration fee for this event. Just show up with your current book and a thirst for exploring different bookstores in the neighbourhood.

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