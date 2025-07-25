Toronto Chinatown Festival turns 25 with massive two-day street party

One of Toronto’s most popular summer events is marking a major milestone. The Toronto Chinatown Festival returns this August to celebrate its 25th anniversary, promising two days of cultural performances and mouth-watering street food in the heart of Chinatown!

The festival was launched in 2000 and celebrates the culture, history and businesses of Chinatown, so this year’s anniversary marks a special milestone for both the festival and the community as a whole!

It takes place from Sat, Aug 9 (12 pm -11 pm) to Sun, Aug 10 (11 am-8 pm), and will transform Spadina Ave (from St. Andrew St. to Sullivan St.) into a fun-filled pedestrian zone packed with entertainment and activities for visitors of all ages and backgrounds.

The full festival lineup will drop soon, but we already have a couple of highlights to look out for:

Lion & dragon dances : Watch traditional lion dances as part of the opening ceremony! These time-honoured performances are believed to bring luck and prosperity.

: Watch traditional lion dances as part of the opening ceremony! These time-honoured performances are believed to bring luck and prosperity. Cultural performances : Expect a rich, multicultural lineup that reflects the diversity of the city, including traditional Asian dance troupes, contemporary musicians and performance artists.

: Expect a rich, multicultural lineup that reflects the diversity of the city, including traditional Asian dance troupes, contemporary musicians and performance artists. Global street food : Foodies can explore an array of Asian street eats from across the continent. Similar to previous years, you can savour everything from skewers and bao to sweet treats and bubble tea.

: Foodies can explore an array of Asian street eats from across the continent. Similar to previous years, you can savour everything from skewers and bao to sweet treats and bubble tea. Lucky draw prizes: There’s tons of food and music, but visitors will also have a chance to win cool prizes throughout the weekend!

Capping off Saturday night is a special appearance by celebrated Hong Kong actress and singer Alice Lau, known for her breakout role in I Have a Date with Spring. Lau will bring her soulful voice and captivating presence to the main stage in an exclusive Toronto performance.

The festival grounds are pedestrian-only, so keep the car at home and arrive on foot or via public transit: Take the 510/310 Spadina streetcars and get off at Dundas/Spadina or ride the 505 Dundas or 501 Queen streetcars.

For more updates, keep an eye out on the torontochinatown Instagram page or visit the Toronto Chinatown BIA website.