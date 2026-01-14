Toronto actor Kiefer Sutherland trending for all the wrong reasons

Toronto-born actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland made headlines this week for all the wrong reasons in Los Angeles following an alleged late-night altercation.

Best known for his iconic role as counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer on the hit TV series 24, Sutherland has long been a familiar face in Hollywood. But despite decades spent working in the U.S., his roots remain firmly in Toronto, where he was born and spent part of his childhood.

That connection is reflected in his music career. In 2022, Sutherland released his third country album, Bloor Street, a nostalgic tribute to his formative years in the city. The album references Toronto landmarks and weaves childhood memories into its songs.

Sutherland comes from one of Canada’s most prominent cultural families. His father was the late Donald Sutherland, one of the country’s most celebrated actors, and his mother was actor and activist Shirley Douglas. He is also the grandson of Tommy Douglas, the former Saskatchewan premier credited with bringing universal health care to Canada.

The brief arrest is an unexpected moment for the Emmy Award–winning star, whose career has included films such as Stand by Me, and The Lost Boys.

According to police reports, the incident happened just after midnight near Sunset Boulevard, where Sutherland was involved in a dispute with a ride-hail driver. Allegedly, there was a physical confrontation and verbal threats, though the driver was not seriously hurt and did not need medical treatment.

Sutherland, 59, was arrested and taken into custody following the incident and later released on bond.