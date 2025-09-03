Now that the CNE is over, here are 5 best fall fairs close to Toronto worth a trip

We’re almost through the summer season, and as we move into crisper autumn weather, there’s no better way to celebrate your remaining vacation days than by visiting a succession of local fall fairs! These fairs pop up between September and October, and feature everything from Ferris wheels and prizes to delicious fried foods and craft vendors — so there’ll be activities for the whole family! The Canadian National Exhibition, one of the top agricultural fairs in North America, is officially over. Still, there are plenty of other local fairs in Ontario worth a visit as we head into the fall season.

The Western Fair features indoor displays and competitions, animals, attractions, and some of the best traveling midway rides and games found in North America — crowd favourites include the Ring of Fire carnival ride and the 120′ “Mega Drop” drop tower. Snack on tasty corn dogs and candy floss while listening to live music! This year’s fair also promises a full outdoor concert series, including an opening-day performance by Gowan.

When: Sept. 5–14, 2025

Where: Western Fair District, 845 Florence St., London, Ont.

Tickets: $15 for general admission, $42 for a super pass, free for kids 10 & under and seniors 65+

The Caledonia Fair hosts tons of family-friendly activities and exhibits! Patrons can showcase their talents at the Exhibition Hall or livestock shows, enter their child in the annual baby show, check out cool and classic cars at their annual car cruise, participate in a delicious pie-eating contest, and smash and crash at the Demolition Derby! Live music will also be playing each day, everything from Neon Rain to Tianna Woods Band and a karaoke session.

When: Sept. 25–28, 2025

Where: 151 Caithness St. E., Caledonia, Ont.

Tickets: $10.00 or $5.00 with a non-perishable donation to the Caledonia & District Food Bank. Free for children aged three and younger and grades K-8

The Milton Fall Fair is a celebration of rural life and has been held on the same 26 acres of land since 1864. Munch on freshly spun candy floss at the midway, before checking out the rides and games and taking a stroll through the exhibitor barns for an intimate visit with farm animals. Popular attractions include midway games and rides, equestrian events, a pet show, a baby contest, tractor pulls (including a children’s pedal tractor pull), a demolition derby, and a ton of vendors. Display areas for competitions will be packed with entries in various categories from fruits and vegetables, needlecraft, baking and preserved goods, and antiques/collectibles. This year’s theme is “A Patchwork in Time” (a few of the competitions and activities will focus on this theme)!

When: September 26–28, 2025

Where: Milton Fair Grounds, 136 Robert Street, Milton, Ont.

Tickets: $15 for adults, $5 for kids 5–12; free for children under 5

There’s something for everyone when it comes to the Markham Fair, including a children’s pet show, an ambassador’s contest, a miniature butter sculpture contest, truck & tractor and heavy horse pulls, interactive “Farm to Table” demonstrations at the Agri-Food Tent, agricultural and home-craft demos, pony rides, monster truck rides, and even a demolition derby! This year, animal lovers can also see newborn farm animals at Old MacDonald’s Barn. Don’t forget to check out the midway rides and sample some delicious treats from the dozens of food vendors and commercial concessions.

When: October 2–5, 2025

Where: Markham Fairgrounds, 10801 McCowan Rd, Markham, Ont.

Tickets: $25 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under, $15 for seniors 60+

This fair runs a bit later than others, but with over 15,000 entries in their competitions, including equine, art, livestock, poultry, giant pumpkins, home crafts, and even photography — the Norfolk County Fair is a favourite in Ontario, drawing more than 120,000 visitors annually. In addition to competitions, patrons can also enjoy lively outdoor concerts, motorsports, midway rides, and a bunch of games. Last years, attendees shopped from over 100 commercial vendors selling everything from jewelry to dog treats. Don’t forget to snack on your fave culinary treats, like fries and poutine, mouthwatering chicken and traditional pirogies cooked to perfection.

When: October 7–13, 2025

Where: 172 South Dr, Simcoe, Ont.

Tickets: $10–$60 (depending on age, one day admission, or one week admission)