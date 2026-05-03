Tiger Bride, Kinky Boots and Bif Naked: The 12 best May shows and events to check out in Toronto

The biggest and best concerts, events and shows this month, from Yungblud and A$AP Rocky to Courtney Barnett, eco-thrillers and brassy musicals.

YUNGBLUD

British alt-rock disruptor and Ozzy Osbourne hanger-on YUNGBLUD brings his ‘IDOLS’ – The World Tour to Coca-Cola Coliseum on May 2, promising a spectacle complete with anthems and serious energy featuring one of rock’s fastest rising stars.

Kinky Boots

From May 12 to 31, the feel-good musical Kinky Boots struts into Toronto’s CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, bringing high kicks, higher heels and even higher energy to the stage. This true story musical — set to Cyndi Lauper’s infectious score — delivers on all levels.

Cicadas

From May 5 to 24, the eerie eco-thriller cicadas takes over Tarragon Theatre. Created by David Yee and Chris Thornborrow and directed by Nina Lee Aquino, the play is set in 2032 in a haunted Trinity Bellwoods home and blends live music and mystery.

Bif Naked

Beloved music icon Bif Naked hits the Paradise Theatre on May 9 as part of the Departure Festival + Conference, with the Toronto premiere of her documentary Bif Naked, followed by an intimate acoustic performance and Q & A.

Fleurs de Villes

From May 6 to 10, Bloor-Yorkville transforms into a free, open-air floral gallery as Fleurs de Villes FLORA celebrates Mother’s Day with more than 30 floral installations supporting Breast Cancer Canada.

A$AP Rocky

On May 31, A$AP Rocky brings his’ Don’t Be Dumb’ World Tour to Scotiabank Arena. Expect a high-energy night of hits, hype and headline-level production as one of hip hop’s most unpredictable and enjoyable live performers hits the stage.

Courtney Barnett

Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett brings her ‘We Are In The Future Tour’ to History on May 22, delivering her signature deadpan storytelling and slacker-rock energy that put her on the musical map following the release of her 2015 debut album.

Tiger Bride

From May 29 to June 14, the world premiere of Tiger Bride transforms Soulpepper into a rock-fuelled, punk-infused reimagining of Angela Carter’s dark fairy tale, starring one of the city’s finest stage performers, Hailey Gillis, in a show that blurs theatre, cabaret and concert.

Fran Lebowitz

On May 8, writer and cultural satirist Fran Lebowitz appears at Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall for ‘In Conversation with Fran Lebowitz’, hosted by CBC’s Mattea Roach. Expect her trademark sharp, unscripted commentary on modern life and culture.

Lowest of the Low

Iconic Toronto band Lowest of the Low takes the stage for two shows, May 8 and 9, at the Danforth Music Hall in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the band’s seminal debut album, Shakespeare My Butt. Not to be missed, even by “salesmen, cheats and liars.”

DJ Jessi Cruickshank

On May 9, Canadian comedian, TV host and DJ Jessi Cruickshank takes a turn on the wheels of steel creating a feel-good, no-pressure dance floor takeover with ‘Evening Club – A Dance Party’, running 7–10 p.m. at the historic Concert Hall on Yonge Street.

The Hidden Cameras

Beloved Toronto band the Hidden Cameras, which turned the city on its collective musical head in the early 2000s, is back with a rare show at the amazing Longboat Hall on May 21, with very cool special guest Sook Yin Lee.