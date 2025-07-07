TIFF 2025 announces first films with Ian McKellen, James Corden & Tessa Thompson

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)’s golden anniversary may be a few months away, but the festival is already generating buzz for its 50th edition!

Organizers unveiled the first five films set to premiere this September: Alejandro Amenábar’s The Captive (produced in Spain/Italy), Steven Soderbergh’s The Christophers (UK), Sung-hyun Byun’s Good News (South Korea), Nia DaCosta’s Hedda (USA) and Chandler Levack’s Mile End Kicks (Canada).

While TIFF hasn’t confirmed which stars will grace the red carpet, we can certainly speculate!

Hedda stars Tessa Thompson as Hedda Gabler, a newly married woman trapped in a loveless marriage (in a reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s infamous 1891 play). If TIFF tradition holds, Thompson might be among the stars to look out for this fall.

Director Steven Soderbergh is no stranger to TIFF (he was part of the festival’s In Conversation With… series last year), and with his new UK-set black comedy The Christophers, Torontonians might spot him again in 2025.

Soderbergh’s films have previously brought big names to TIFF, like Matt Damon in 2009’s The Informant. This year, Torontonians might catch a glimpse of Ian McKellen, Michaela Coel, Jessica Gunning, or James Corden, who star in Soderbergh’s latest flick.

Amenábar’s historical epic The Captive stars Julio Peña as Miguel de Cervantes, the author of the novel “Don Quixote”, so look out for him and other Spanish/Italian stars on the red carpet.

Acclaimed K-dramas like Parasite and Broker brought Korean stars to the TIFF red carpets in recent years, so expect the same with Byun’s Good News! The film stars Sul Kyung-gu, Hong Kyung and Ryoo Seung-bum, and is about a group determined to land a hijacked airplane.

TIFF won’t be complete without some great Canadian talent. The romantic comedy flick Mile End Kicks follows a music critic who gets romantically involved with members of an indie band. Possible red-carpet walkers could include Canadian actors Jay Baruchel, Devon Bostick and Juliette Gariépy!

Last month, TIFF also announced that John Candy: I Like Me, directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, will open the festival on Sept 4 at Roy Thomson Hall (so we’ll likely see the duo posing on the red carpet).

We’ll keep an eye out once official celeb announcements are made! In the meantime, mark your calendars: the 50th edition of TIFF takes place Sept 4-14, 2025.