Thousands of lit up pumpkins will be taking over a park near Toronto this month

A pumpkin experience like no other is back in Ontario this Halloween season, featuring a walk-through a scenic 1 km trail in Milton, Ont. decorated by more than 10,000 hand carved jack-o-lanterns, pumpkin sculptures and live carving demonstrations (did we mention it all takes place after dark?). And this month, you can start the Halloween fun early!

This is the seventh year in a row that Canada’s award-winning outdoor Halloween event is taking place in Country Heritage Park in Milton (about a one hour drive from downtown Toronto). This spectacular display takes a creative team of local Canadian artists 11 months to create.

Although the event takes place in the evening hours, it’s fun for the whole family (kids under three are free). And on Wednesday Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29, you can even bring your pets for dedicated pet nights — costumes encouraged!

If you’ve gone before, don’t worry – the team creates a brand new show every year. This year’s new displays include a massive Dracula’s Castle maze, complete with costumed actors and eerie special effects. There are also a couple of themed nights planned for this year, including Villains After Dark, A Night of Superheroes, Wicked After Dark and even a 19+, adults only night that we can only imagine will be filled with all things creepy and terrifying.

Sculptures from past years include a carnival of horrors, dragons and other scary animals, and plenty of fun themed scenes for kids and adults alike. Back again this year will be live pumpkin carving demonstrations, a Trick or Treat area and plenty of thrilling photo ops.

Multiple full-time carvers worked for months thousands of pumpkins to life. For larger sculptures, it can take up to 200 hours to carve. The carvers use a combination of craft (foam) pumpkins and real fresh pumpkins sourced from local Ontario farms to produce the show.

Pumpkins After Dark will take place at Country Heritage Park, 8560 Tremaine Rd. Milton, Ontario. The event runs until Nov. 1, and all tickets must be pre-purchased — though, new this year, you can also purchase VIP flex passes so that you can visit anytime instead of pre-booking a time slot.

