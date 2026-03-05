This Toronto-based celebrity architect designed Mark Zuckerberg’s jaw-dropping $170M Miami mansion

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have closed on a $170 million mansion on ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island (aka Miami’s famously guarded “Billionaire Bunker”) in what’s being called the most expensive home sale ever recorded in Miami-Dade County!

And here’s where Toronto’s luxury design scene scores a record-setting headline: The estate was envisioned by Ferris Rafauli, the Oakville-based architect-designer whose name is already attached to one of the most famous celebrity homes in the city (Drake’s Bridle Path mega-mansion, “The Embassy”).

According to The Wall Street Journal, the sellers are cosmetic surgeon Dr. Aaron Rollins and real-estate agent Marine Rollins, who bought the two-acre site in 2020 and spent years designing and building the property. It hit the market for $200 million in late 2025 before Zuckerberg purchased it.

And it’s not your average luxury listing. The 30,000 sq. ft. space includes highlights like a gym, a hair salon, a massage room, a party room, a 1,500-gallon aquarium and even a library with a secret passageway!

Rafauli has shared photos of his latest trophy-estate design on Instagram, complete with visuals and in-progress construction shots. Looking at the slides, Zuck’s new home gives ultra-polished resort vibes.

The limestone-based exterior features a sort of palm-tree-lined water axis leading to the main entrance. Another pic shows a reflecting pool with fountains, while out back there’s a huge geometric pool deck, rows of lounge chairs and umbrellas and a dock stretching toward open water.

Inside, there’s a grand foyer anchored by a curved staircase, and a formal dining area adorned with crystal chandeliers, a huge wine wall, and an indoor fireplace. Another image shows a library with an oversized lantern-style chandelier. And then there are spa-like bathrooms with backlit mirrors, as well as what appears to be a home theatre with a starry ceiling!

Anyway, you have to see it for the full effect.

It’s all very Rafauli, very modern. And his followers are absolutely loving it.

“These designs are flawless,” one user said, while another gushed, “It was your design?! Man it is stunning!! The best modern classic I’ve ever seen !!!”