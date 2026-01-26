This Hong Kong-inspired Lunar New Year pop-up is taking over a Toronto bar next month

Toronto’s about to experience a fiery new Lunar New Year event. Fire Horse Club is a free five-day art-and-culture pop-up landing at Cry Baby Gallery next month, featuring a preview of new work from a local artist and some major prizes.

Fire Horse is an aptly named event: it’s a rare zodiac alignment that occurs once every 60 years, symbolizing independence, confidence, passion and momentum. According to Fire Horse Club, it’s a year for bold beginnings and decisive action, when art, fashion, travel and culture surge forward with renewed intensity.

The experience is presented by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, and is designed to channel the creative energy associated with Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year celebrations, so expect tons of contemporary art, cocktails and a chance at major prizes!

At the centre of Fire Horse Club is a spotlight on new work by Toronto-based artist Peter Chan, whose practice draws on Hong Kong visual culture, calligraphy and symbolism. Organizers say the pop-up will preview works headed for Art Basel Week in Hong Kong this March, so Torontonians can get an early look before the pieces head overseas.

The venue is also a big part of the appeal. Cry Baby Gallery is an art space up front with a cocktail-bar energy that kicks in hard once you’re inside. For the pop-up, guests can enjoy a Lucky 3-4-9 cocktail menu, inspired by Hong Kong flavours and numerology.

As a bonus, Fire Horse Club is running a contest connected to the pop-up, with a grand prize that includes a coveted Hermès 2011 Red Clemence Leather Birkin 35 handbag, as well as a trip to Hong Kong that includes two premium economy round-trip flights from Toronto, a four-night hotel stay and two Go City attraction passes.

Best of all, the event is free! Celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse Feb 17–22, 2026 at Cry Baby Gallery (1468 Dundas St. W.). Click here for more info.