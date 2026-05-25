This giant Toronto street festival has free carnival rides, food trucks and live pro wrestling

We still have a few more months before the CNE arrives, but in the meantime, Torontonians can enjoy a modern twist on a classic summer carnival extravaganza. One of Toronto’s biggest neighbourhood street festivals is coming back next month, bringing a full-on carnival setup to Eglinton Ave W. And best of all: admission, kids’ rides and live entertainment are all free!

Fairbank Summerfest returns from June 19 to 21, transforming Eglinton Ave W just west of Dufferin St into a three-day pedestrian festival zone with midway-style carny rides, food trucks, music, games and more. And it’ll be packed. More than 110,000 people attended in 2025, making it one of the largest neighbourhood street festivals in the city.

Each day, visitors can expect tons of food from local vendors spanning the area from Dufferin St. to Chamberlain Ave., along with free train rides and jumping castles from open to close, while the live acts are just as entertaining. On Friday, June 19, the entertainment lineup includes DJ Junior from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by Latin Train from 5 to 7 p.m., Epic Eagles from 7 to 9 p.m. and Neon Nostalgiac from 9 to 11 p.m.

Saturday is when the carnival energy really ramps up, with free rides running throughout the day and free popcorn at 1 p.m. (while supplies last). On the stage, look out for a bunch of tribute acts, including Brittany Tribute, Simply Spice and Taylor’s Story. Oh, and there’s live pro wrestling, too! The CCW wrestling bell time is set for 2 p.m.

Sunday wraps everything up with acts like DJ Zucca, DJ D.B.G., N’Riko, Zoe and Irene, Armando, Joee and Sugar Heat.

Before you head over, keep in mind that there’ll be a major local road closure throughout the festival: Eglinton Ave. W. will be closed between Ronald Ave. and Dufferin St. from June 19 at 7 a.m. until June 22 at 3 a.m. Better yet, skip the car altogether. Fairbank Village is just a short bus ride from Eglinton West Station via the 32A, 32C or 32D.

Fairbank Summerfest runs from Friday, June 19, to Sunday, June 21, along Eglinton Avenue West near Dufferin Street. For more info, visit the festival’s website or follow @myfairbankvillage on Instagram.