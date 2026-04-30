8 best things to do in Toronto this weekend

The start of May is approaching, which means Toronto is firmly into spring. With the new season comes plenty of fun things to do in the city, especially outdoors! From the Raptors playoffs to a popular flea market and the Toronto Marathon, here are the best things to do in Toronto this weekend.

This weekend marks the return of one of Toronto’s most popular markets: the Kensington Flea! Featuring a rotating blend of local business owners who offer specialty foods, handmade goods and artisan products, prepare to shop around on Saturday and Sunday.

The Toronto Raptors are trailing Cleveland Cavaliers by one heading into Game 6 of the first round of the playoffs on Friday! Cheer them on from the stands (or Jurassic Park) when they return to the city for a home game.

Is the Olympic obsession never over for you? Prepare to be dazzled by Canada’s top skating champs at Stars on Ice on Friday. The show will feature Olympic bronze medallists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, Olympic silver medallist Elvis Stojko, Canadian champion Madeline Schizas and more.

Want to raise funds for the environment while giving yourself a serious physical challenge? The WWF CN Tower Climb for Nature is back both days this weekend, and you can help raise money to support nature and wildlife conservation as you take on all 1,776 steps!

Month-long art festival, the Contact Photography Festival, kicks off this Friday! Featuring public art across the city, incredible exhibitions at local galleries and more, this festival encourages viewers to truly interact with the art around them.

Yungblud is back on tour across North America — but really, that means just one Canadian stop, which happens to be in Toronto! You can catch the English pop-punk artist, who recently released an EP alongside Aerosmith, on Saturday.

Celebrate the start of marathon season by cheering on the brave runners at the Toronto Marathon on Sunday! Featuring a 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon race, find a spot along the route and bring signs to encourage the racers on!

Canada’s Wonderland opening day

You know summer is approaching when Canada’s Wonderland opens for the season! Opening day is finally here, happening this Sunday, and there are plenty of new experiences, snacks and entertainment to make planning a visit this season worth it.