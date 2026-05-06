Things to do to celebrate Mother’s Day 2026 in Toronto

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and whether you’re a last-minute planner or just want something to make this year’s plans a little more fun, there’s plenty to do in Toronto to make this year’s holiday a special one. Flower markets, hikes, Blue Jays: choose your own adventure for Mother’s Day 2026!

Mother’s Day is the unofficial floral holiday, which is why the Toronto Flower Market makes its grand return for the season this weekend! Happening on Saturday, browse from over 80 local growers, florists and vendors — focusing on flower growers, designers, gardeners, bee and butterfly advocates, horticultural organisations, non-GMO seed companies and hobbyists. Whether you want to pick up a fresh bouquet of blooms to deliver to Mom or a beautiful ceramic planter for your home, this colourful market will have it all.

Spend your Mother’s Day meandering through the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood and stumbling upon new handcrafted floral installations at every turn! Fleurs de Villes is back this week for FLORA, an all-new show celebrating spring couture in bloom. There will be floral refreshments and live music along the trail, a flower demonstration and the chance to shop live blooms.

The floral theme continues! The Toronto Botanical Garden is hosting a full day of themed activities this Mother’s Day, including a Mother’s Day Marketplace with over 50 vendors to shop. You can also enjoy a Paper Quilling Workshop, take a stroll through the fields of blooms or stop into the Dandelion Cafe.

If your mom or mother figure is big on nature, head to Evergreen Brick Works for A Walk to Remother: a slow, guided walk through nature happening on Saturday. Hosted by Brown Girl Outdoor World, this walk is meant for those navigating the complexity of this holiday, including those who are celebrating, grieving, healing, resisting or redefining motherhood.

Calling all Blue Jays fans! What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than watching the Jays play at home? On Sunday, Jr. Jays is back for a special Mother’s Day edition, featuring interactive games, artists, live performers and prizes in the Jr. Jays zones with special activities designed for Mom (including some photo ops).

If someone you know has been affected by Parkinson’s, or if your mom’s ideal way to spend a holiday is going for a nice, long walk, The SuperMom Walk/Run offers the perfect plans for Mother’s Day. Celebrating women with a morning of connection, breakfast and snacks, participants take place in a 5-kilometre walk or run and plenty of fun activities, all while raising funds for Parkinson’s research and women’s health.

Honour your mom this Mother’s Day with plenty of quality time! Get to Know Mom: A Mother’s Day Experience is an interactive event featuring guided conversation prompts, letter-writing moments, keepsake cards and journaling and of course, some floral-inspired decor, mocktails and photo ops. This event will take place at the Stackt Market.

Pick-your-own tulips

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Tulip season overlaps neatly with Mother’s Day, so why not take your mom to the farm to pick your own bouquets? Head to Pingle’s Farm for Tulip Days, featuring over 1 million blooms and a build your own flower bouquet bar. Don’t want to head out of the city? Opt for a Mother’s Day pick your own tulip experience in the heart of Toronto — Sankofa Square is going to be turned into a vibrant tulip field and you’ll be able to pick your own bouquet while supplies last.

You may think it’s too late to book brunch for Mother’s Day if you haven’t already, but we’ve rounded up all the places in Toronto that still have spots available for the weekend! From Chotto Matte to Cibo King West and hotels like the Windsor Arms, you can bring your mom for a beautiful, delicious culinary experience right in the city.