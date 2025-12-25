10 things to do on Boxing Day in Toronto

If the thought of braving mall crowds for post-holiday deals sends a shiver down your spine, don’t worry. There’s plenty happening in Toronto this Boxing Day that doesn’t involve shopping carts or checkout lines. From drag shows to quirky museums, here are 10 unique ways to spend Dec. 26 in style in Toronto.

Nothing says post-holiday fabulousness like a drag dinner and show at O’Grady’s on Church. With fierce queens, including host Jordana Myles, serving looks (and drinks), you can enjoy an evening of laughs, lip-syncs and indulgent eats.

Head to Drom Taberna for a night of music, fun and good food. Enjoy live music, including performance by Donné Roberts, the band 2 Days Work Week and a set by DJ Munin.

As the temperature drops, CODA is bringing the heat with Mark Oliver’s The Gift, a Boxing Day party designed to keep your holiday spirits alive. Expect high-energy beats, a packed dance floor and a chance to dance off that turkey coma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Avery, Shari Kasman, Martin Reis and Sean Martindale (@museumofbadgifts)

Did you find yourself with a hideous reindeer sweater with your name on it under your tree this year? You’re not alone. Visit the Museum of Bad Gifts to commiserate with others and laugh at the holiday weirdness. It’s catharsis, Toronto-style. Hosted at Northern Contemporary Gallery, you can even submit your own bad gift to be a part of the exhibition.

Boxing Day just got a whole lot funnier. Featuring killer lineup comedians from Toronto Comedy All Stars, this show at renowned comedy club Yuk Yuk’s brings some of the best comedic talent Toronto has to offer. Use this as your chance to unwind and laugh off the holiday stress.

Hit the movies

Skip the post-holiday chaos, gran yourself some popcorn and settle into a comfy theatre seat this Boxing Day. With some of the most anticipated films of the year releasing on Christmas Day, use Dec. 26 to catch up on some cinema magic. Leading the lineup is Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet as real-life American table tennis player Marty Reisman. There’s also Song Sung Blue with Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman, or the family-friendly buddy comedy Anaconda, with Paul Rudd and Jack Black.

Christmas is pretty much all about food, but on Boxing Day, you can spend the holiday looking at food from another angle. Learn the basics of pasta from the south of Italy at Eataly, and make your very own pasta by hand (paired with a bit of wine and Prosecco, of course).

Head to the theatre

The holidays are the best time to catch some live theatre, and we’re so grateful that so many amazing shows play right through the break! Plenty of Mirvish shows are available on Dec. 26, including the amazing all-Canadian & Juliet as well as a classic, The Sound of Music. You can also catch the super festive and fun Robin Hood: A Very Merry Family Musical at Canadian Stage.

Missing hockey during the holidays? Don’t miss the Toronto Marlies’ annual Boxing Day Classic. They’ll be taking over Scotiabank Arena at 2 p.m. against the Belleville Senators, and you can cheer them on from the stands!

Drake Underground’s annual post holiday music fest is back, and this year the stage belongs to an entire collective of amazing musicians. See Steve Foster, Arden Van Fleet, Amy Pinkus, Anh Phung, Turkish Fufu and O’Six.