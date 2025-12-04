HomeCultureThese are the top skating trails to visit in Toronto this season
These are the top skating trails to visit in Toronto this season

Julia Mastroianni
Julia Mastroianni

If you love to skate but the thought of being confined to the monotony of a circular rink is hardly your idea of fun, there are a ton of trails in and around Toronto you can glide on, all while taking in breathtaking winter landscapes.

Lace up and get ready to practice your forward swizzles and backward wiggles at these skating trails across Toronto.

Colonel Samuel Smith Park

3145 Lakeshore Blvd. W.

@emann_222/Instagram

Located along a picturesque stretch of wooded shoreline, this 250-metre-long trail first opened back in 2010 and holds the honour of being Toronto’s very first figure-eight rink. Nestled in a waterfront park known as being one of the best sites for bird watching in Toronto, the trail is adjacent to the historic Powerhouse Recreation Centre, and open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9:30 pm. on weekends.

The Bentway

250 Fort York Blvd.

@jgazze/Instagram

The Bentway opened on Dec. 20 and offers skaters a truly urban experience with a 220-metre loop located under the Gardiner Expressway. On-site skate rentals, hot beverages and lessons are also available, and if you’re really brave, gear up and register for the Polar Bear Skate happening on Dec. 28 at 12 p.m.

Dieppe Park

455 Cosburn Ave.

@alisonjpalmer/Instagram

This seven-acre park has both an ice rink and skating trail and is a popular destination for both pros and beginners. The double-pad rink allows for non-stop public skate and features ample parking. The rink is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Barbara Ann Scott Skating Trail

420 Yonge St.

@toronto_papi_/Instagram

Described as an “architectural jewel,” the five-metre-wide circular trail located at College Park opened in 2019 and is fittingly named after Canadian figure skater, Barbara Ann Scott, the first non-European to win a world championship in skating back in 1947. Surrounded by skyscrapers, the trail features environmentally-friendly technology in its refrigeration system which is non-toxic and non-flammable and has no net greenhouse gas effects. Skating is available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Riverdale Park East

550 Broadway Ave.

Overlooking the Riverdale Skating Rink
Riverdale Park’s skating rink and trail. Courtesy City of Toronto

Already a popular destination for sledding, Riverdale Park East features both an artificial ice rink and a skating trail. The space also includes a Zamboni station, a large playground and a winter lounge. Stop by the park any time from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. to enjoy the skating trail.

